PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Twin Valley off to a good start with 11-2 record

That the girls basketball team at Twin Valley High School is 11-2 might be a surprise to some, but head coach Brian Moore knew the Panthers had plenty of potential entering the 2021-22 season.

“I actually expected us to get out to a good start,” Moore said. “My expectations for this bunch go back to the offseason. We really started coming together in the offseason and I could tell we had some good chemistry.”

The Panthers will see how they measure up Tuesday night when they host defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Honaker (12-3) in a game where sole possession of first place in the Black Diamond District goes to the winner.

“Everyone in the BDD is going to bring their best on any given night, but when you play Honaker you know what you are getting,” Moore said. “We respect what they have accomplished and know that if we are to move forward and accomplish some of our own goals that we must be able to knock them off. This game Tuesday will not determine the outcome of the BDD, but it will go a long way in establishing the pecking order moving forward. All of our focus is on Honaker right now and I am sure they aren’t looking past Tuesday either.”

Twin Valley hasn’t lost since a 56-34 setback to J.I. Burton on Dec. 4 in a tournament in Wise. The other setback came to Union.

What has been the key to the current winning streak?

“Finding a strong presence on defense,” Moore said. “After our first three games, I decided to scrap some things we were doing defensively and I think that has been the biggest difference in how we play. Instead of being passive and sitting back, we are taking a more aggressive approach and that seems to be the difference.”

Haylee Moore (18.7 points, 16.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks per game) has been the top scorer and rebounder for Twin Valley and had a 37-point performance earlier this season. Kamryn Vance (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Rayne Hawthorne (8.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg), Hannah Belcher, Morgan Lester and Lexie Fuller have also been standouts for Twin Valley.

A quality win over Hogoheegee District leader Rural Retreat is included on the Panthers’ resume.

“We are a hard-working, blue-collar bunch,” Brian Moore said. “Nothing comes easy and we view ourselves as the underdog on paper in most situations. We pride ourselves on doing the little things and try our best to win the games within the games. We subscribe to the mantra, ‘Pound the rock.’ If you pound the rock long enough, it will break. It’s no single player or one single play that gets the job done, but rather a collection of persistence that gets the job done.”

Twin Valley went 11-12 two seasons ago and 7-7 last year as steady improvement has been prevalent for the Panthers.

“We’ve been building for the past few years,” said Vance, a senior guard.

The early planning stages of building a new school in Buchanan County are ongoing and calls for Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley to consolidate. That adds another dimension to Twin Valley’s success.

“With consolidation looming, we realize that there are only a few seasons left at Twin Valley and we are trying to take advantage of every opportunity that is presented to us as a team,” Moore said.

