PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trivitt's shooting touch puts Rural Retreat in first place in the Hogoheegee District

CHILHOWIE, Va. – Delanie Trivitt took a pass from a teammate and drained a 3-pointer from the corner, not far from Rural Retreat High School’s bench. It was a sequence that occurred frequently on Tuesday.
“I was on fire down there in that corner,” Trivitt said.
Trivitt’s splendid shooting also helped her team corner first place in the Hogoheegee District.
Trivitt accounted for six of Rural Retreat’s nine 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Indians overwhelmed Chilhowie for a 54-41 Hogoheegee girls basketball triumph.
The Indians (6-2, 3-0) made five shots from beyond the arc in the game’s first eight minutes, bolting to a 22-9 lead.
“We haven’t hit a 3 all year,” Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus said jokingly. “We’ve been struggling putting the ball in the hoop, but it all came together today. The hustle and getting after it has been there all year, but we haven’t been able to put the ball in the hoop.”
That wasn’t the case on Tuesday as the fast start put Chilhowie (2-1, 2-1) on its heels.
“That’s what made us win the game,” Trivitt said. “We were so focused from the beginning.”
Any time Chilhowie did make a run, Trivitt would end any hopes of a comeback bid by draining a shot.
“She was on fire,” said Chilhowie coach Mark Halsey. “I’m not sure if she shoots like that every night, but she was definitely comfortable here today.”
That had to be Trivitt’s top performance of the season, right?
“Shooting-wise,” she said. “Yes.”
A junior, Trivitt averaged 10.6 points per game last season and is hard to stop when she gets on a roll. She was 6-for-10 from long range on Tuesday.
“If our guards can work the ball in the middle and kick it out to her,” Fiscus said. “She’s deadly.”
Rural Retreat relied on crisp ball movement, tenacious defense and a deep roster. All 12 players on the squad logged minutes in the first half.
Madison Fiscus stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, six assists and five steals. Rural Retreat’s two losses this season have come to unbeaten George Wythe, the defending VHSL Region 1C champion.
“Everybody played well,” Trivitt said. “Not just scoring, but all-around.”
Chilhowie was playing just its third game of the season and first since Jan. 5 after being quarantined due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols. Katie Barr led the Warriors with 16 points.
“Coming off a two-week layoff, I knew we were going to be pretty rusty,” Halsey said. “We definitely knew we had our work cut out for us. We played hard and scrapped and saw what we need to work on. … We’re at the point now where we have to catch up as quick as we can and look down the road to see how far we can get from now until then.”
Chilhowie has contests with Marion, Patrick Henry and a return engagement with Rural Retreat the rest of the week as the Warriors will only be able to play six regular-season games.
Four of the five teams in the Hogoheegee District have spent time quarantined this season as schedules have had to be reshuffled.
“I told Coach Halsey before the game that we’ve all lived it and been there,” Pete Fiscus said. “I’m just thankful that we lived it earlier in the season. But who knows what will happen tomorrow; we’re blessed to play today.”
The Indians were also blessed to have a shooter like Delanie Trivitt.