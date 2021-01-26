PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trivitt's shooting touch puts Rural Retreat in first place in the Hogoheegee District

“She was on fire,” said Chilhowie coach Mark Halsey. “I’m not sure if she shoots like that every night, but she was definitely comfortable here today.”

That had to be Trivitt’s top performance of the season, right?

“Shooting-wise,” she said. “Yes.”

A junior, Trivitt averaged 10.6 points per game last season and is hard to stop when she gets on a roll. She was 6-for-10 from long range on Tuesday.

“If our guards can work the ball in the middle and kick it out to her,” Fiscus said. “She’s deadly.”

Rural Retreat relied on crisp ball movement, tenacious defense and a deep roster. All 12 players on the squad logged minutes in the first half.

Madison Fiscus stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, six assists and five steals. Rural Retreat’s two losses this season have come to unbeaten George Wythe, the defending VHSL Region 1C champion.

“Everybody played well,” Trivitt said. “Not just scoring, but all-around.”

Chilhowie was playing just its third game of the season and first since Jan. 5 after being quarantined due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols. Katie Barr led the Warriors with 16 points.