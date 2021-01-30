PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rural Retreat tops Patrick Henry to take Hogoheegee District regular season title

PH has never been down to less than five players, but action was halted for a few tense seconds Saturday when senior Fallyn Daniels took a hit to her nose early in the second quarter. Daniels paced the team with 15 points.

The Rebels trailed only 10-9 with two minutes left in the opening quarter. With waves of substitutions and full-court defensive pressure, Rural Retreat pulled away quickly in the second half.

“Most of the teams have tried to press us like that,” PH senior point guard Natalie Strait said.

What has the season been like for PH?

“It’s definitely been different,” said Strait, who plans to attend George Mason University next fall. “We’re used to having other players on the bench, so we’ve all had to take on different roles, play smart and support each other. There is only so much you can do with five players.”

Other teams around the Hogoheegee District and Southwest Virginia have dealt with illness, quarantines and high anxiety.

“Everything’s been kind of up in the air this season, and we’ve just had to roll with the punches,” Strait said.

According to Thomas, the 2021 Rebels will be remembered.