PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rural Retreat tops Patrick Henry to take Hogoheegee District regular season title

EMORY, Va. – Two examples of dedication and sacrifice were on display in Saturday afternoon’s girls basketball game at Patrick Henry.
For the Rural Retreat Indians, years of experience resulted in a long-awaited trophy.
For the Patrick Henry Rebels, it was another tale of perseverance against long odds.
With aggression on offense and defense, Rural Retreat earned a 45-29 win.
According to Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus, the victory clinched the first regular season title in girls basketball for the Indians since the 1993 team swept the regular season and district tournament titles. The Indians gathered for a team photo outside the PH gym shortly after their victory Saturday.
“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” Fiscus said.
That work dates back to when former Rural Retreat star and current Emory & Henry freshman guard Michaela Fiscus began playing basketball on the Southwest Virginia Tomahawks travel team in the third grade. The Tomahawks organization has since grown to two squads, with various coaches.
“All the players on our varsity team came up through that travel team,” said Coach Fiscus, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania. “We’ve competed in tournaments from Roanoke to Kingsport, and we’ve had awesome kids who have been willing to put in the time.”
Eight different Indians scored on Saturday, with junior guard Delanie Trivitt leading the team with 15 points. The roster for Rural Retreat (8-2, 5-0) includes five juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen.
“Since we’re so young, my focus for this year was actually on next season and just getting all 12 of our girls varsity reps each night,” Fiscus said. “Especially with the coronavirus, we didn’t know how many games we would even get to play.”
Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas can relate to those concerns. Due to injuries and the transfer of three-time district player of the year Breanna Yarber, the Rebels (2-4) have endured the entire season with a roster of just five.
“At the start of the year, we thought we were going to have eight returning players, but we ended up with five,” Thomas said. “We talked about the situation before our first game and decided that we were going to just go to work, not complain about the situation and have fun.”
Nothing has come easy for PH, which was forced to postpone senior night four times.
“These girls have played together for a long time and they wanted their senior year,” Thomas said. “Even though it wasn’t the year that most of them thought it would be, they never gave up and they showed a lot of character.”
PH has never been down to less than five players, but action was halted for a few tense seconds Saturday when senior Fallyn Daniels took a hit to her nose early in the second quarter. Daniels paced the team with 15 points.
The Rebels trailed only 10-9 with two minutes left in the opening quarter. With waves of substitutions and full-court defensive pressure, Rural Retreat pulled away quickly in the second half.
“Most of the teams have tried to press us like that,” PH senior point guard Natalie Strait said.
What has the season been like for PH?
“It’s definitely been different,” said Strait, who plans to attend George Mason University next fall. “We’re used to having other players on the bench, so we’ve all had to take on different roles, play smart and support each other. There is only so much you can do with five players.”
Other teams around the Hogoheegee District and Southwest Virginia have dealt with illness, quarantines and high anxiety.
“Everything’s been kind of up in the air this season, and we’ve just had to roll with the punches,” Strait said.
According to Thomas, the 2021 Rebels will be remembered.
“It’s easy to play hard when you’re winning,” Thomas said. “We went three years where we lost just one district game, but this group has shown more heart and character than in any year I’ve coached. I’m very proud of these girls.”
PH travels to Chilhowie on Thursday in the opening round of the Hogoheegee tournament, while RR earned a first-round bye.
The long-range plan continues to develop for Fiscus, who also coaches the Rural Retreat middle school program.
“Our junior varsity and middle school teams won the district title last year,” Fiscus said. “Other than wrestling, we haven’t had much luck with district titles at Rural Retreat since our football team won three titles in a row.
“Our girls have put in the work through the years, and the future looks good.”
