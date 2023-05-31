Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The first head boys basketball coach of the Ridgeview Wolfpack is now the second girls hoops coach at the Dickenson County school.

David Robinette was recently hired to lead the ‘Pack and replaces Donnie Frazier, who departed following eight seasons on the sidelines to take over the boys basketball program at J.I. Burton.

Robinette was the boys basketball coach when Ridgeview opened in the fall of 2015 and went 32-38 in his three seasons at the helm.

“When I stepped away from coaching five years ago it was because I did not feel it would be the best for me to coach my son Chantz,” Robinette said. “I decided to return because I love being in the gym teaching the game and seeing athletes improve.”

He has more than 200 career victories and previously led the boys programs at now-defunct Ervinton for 16 years and Haysi for six more.

Robinette had the unique distinction of being the final boys basketball coach at Haysi and the first boss at Ridgeview.

“One of my greatest passions in life is conducting individual workouts with athletes and seeing them improve daily,” Robinette said. “I want to make sure we do a lot of that over the summer and fall.”

He’s now in charge of one of the top girls basketball programs in Southwest Virginia as Ridgeview went 159-52 under Frazier’s watch and won the 2015 VHSL 2A state championship.

“Taking over a successful program can bring some pressure, but at the same time also can be a good thing because the girls have been taught the right way to play,” Robinette said. “Coach Frazier has been very helpful during this transition period.”

Robinette has deep ties in Dickenson County. He scored more than 1,000 career points during his time as a player at Ervinton.

His son Chantz graduated from Ridgeview this year having surpassed the 1,000-point threshold as well.

“I’m glad to see David return to the sidelines,” said Ridgeview principal Rodney Compton. “He’s not only an outstanding basketball mind, but he’s also an outstanding person. He will continue the Ridgeview way, which is striving to be the best in all facets of life.”

The Mountain 7 District is the top girls basketball league in the VHSL’s second-smallest classification and Robinette is ready for the challenge. Braelyn Strouth and Caiti Hill were first-team all-district selections last season as juniors for the Wolfpack, while Hadaya Abshire was a second-team honoree as a sophomore.

“I want us to be a team that has more fun and works harder this offseason than any other team around,” Robinette said. “I’m as excited as I have ever been to coach.”