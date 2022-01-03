PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ridgeview visits Wise County Central in key Mountain 7 contest

The Mountain 7 is unquestionably the top girls basketball district in far Southwest Virginia and league play begins on Tuesday night with a marquee matchup.

Wise County Central (7-2) hosts Ridgeview (8-1) at 6:30 p.m. in a highly-anticipated showdown between two teams many figure will still be playing come March.

The gym will be loud, the play will be physical and each possession will be a battle.

“These games are always competitive and both teams just play really hard,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “It can get intense sometimes and that’s what makes it a great rivalry. They play extremely hard and we will have to match that intensity. Central is a tough place to play and we have to be patient and take care of the ball. We know they play that tough pressure defense, so it will be vital that we limit our turnovers.”

The Wolfpack won a tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, last week with three impressive victories. Hailey Sutherland (16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks per game), Braelynn Strouth (11.0 ppg), Brooklyn Frazier (9.0 points, 6.0 assists per game) and Caiti Hill (9.0 ppg) have been the leaders for Ridgeview.