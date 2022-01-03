PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ridgeview visits Wise County Central in key Mountain 7 contest

The Mountain 7 is unquestionably the top girls basketball district in far Southwest Virginia and league play begins on Tuesday night with a marquee matchup.
Wise County Central (7-2) hosts Ridgeview (8-1) at 6:30 p.m. in a highly-anticipated showdown between two teams many figure will still be playing come March.
The gym will be loud, the play will be physical and each possession will be a battle.
“These games are always competitive and both teams just play really hard,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “It can get intense sometimes and that’s what makes it a great rivalry. They play extremely hard and we will have to match that intensity. Central is a tough place to play and we have to be patient and take care of the ball. We know they play that tough pressure defense, so it will be vital that we limit our turnovers.”
The Wolfpack won a tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, last week with three impressive victories. Hailey Sutherland (16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks per game), Braelynn Strouth (11.0 ppg), Brooklyn Frazier (9.0 points, 6.0 assists per game) and Caiti Hill (9.0 ppg) have been the leaders for Ridgeview.
“I am pleased with how our team has played up to this point,” Frazier said. “Our upperclassmen have done a great job meshing the team together. I thought it might take some time with four kids not having any varsity experience. I am really pleased with how our team has progressed through the first nine games.”
The only loss for the Wolfpack was to Morristown West.
“They are just solid all the way around and have experienced players in the right places,” Central coach Robin Dotson said of Ridgeview. “They’ve also found a way to win several close games this season.”
Morristown West is also responsible for one of Central’s losses, while Brentwood Academy handed the Warriors their other setback. Freshman Emmah McAmis has been impressive in her first varsity season, averaging 19 points per contest.
Jill Sturgill (12.0 ppg) and Bayleigh Allison (11.0 ppg) have performed at a high level too.
“We have played well at times and have had some moments of inconsistency,” Dotson said.
Frazier knows the Warriors will come to play as Dotson’s teams tend to always do in the big games.
“How hard they play and how they share the basketball impresses me,” Frazier said. “Robin does a great job getting the best out of his players. They are really athletic and have multiple kids who can score the basketball.”
The teams will meet again on Jan. 21 and both still have to play defending Region 2D champion Gate City twice.
“It’s a tough way to open the district schedule,” Dotson said. “But it’s not a make or break game for either team this early in the season.”
—-
Ridgeview’s trip to Wise County Central isn’t the only intriguing game on this evening’s schedule.
Defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Honaker (7-3) travels to Grundy (6-3) in an important Black Diamond District girls contest, while Eastside (5-5) entertains Rye Cove (8-1) in a key Cumberland District boys clash.
