PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District 2020-21 Preview Capsules

Abingdon Falcons
Coach: Jimmy Brown
Last season: 23-5
Key returners: Morgan Blevins
Promising newcomers: Belle Porter; Taylor Jennings; Ella Seymore
Key losses: Peyton Carter; Emily Breeding; Cassie Farley; Sarah Walters
Outlook: With Carter setting a torrid pace last season, Abingdon advanced to the Class 3 quarterfinals before falling 74-48 to Spotswood.
Brown enters his 10th season at AHS having to replace four starters who averaged a combined 46 points per game.
Carter, who set the all-time scoring record at Abingdon, has already made an impact on the Tennessee Tech basketball team. Breeding (Bluefield College) and Walters (Emory & Henry) are also playing basketball on the college level, while Farley is in the volleyball program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Blevins averaged eight points and five rebounds last season en route to earning second-team all-district honors.
AHS has opened this season with three straight wins behind the scoring of Blevins and Seymore. Senior Lauren Woodall provides outside shooting and grit.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got players that will have new roles. I think it will take a little time, but hopefully they will excel in those roles and we will be competitive in the district and region.”
Gate City Blue Devils
Coach: Kelly Houseright
Last season: 20-11
Key returners: Sarah Thompson, G, sr.; Macey Mullins, G, jr.; Riley Houseright, C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Makayla Bays; Piper Lane
Key losses: Kendal Quillen; Samantha Jerrell; Hannah Davidson
Outlook: Gate City authored a season to remember last year as Thompson guided the Blue Devils to the state title.
Thompson, who has signed to play at ETSU, is back for an encore. She averaged 16 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals last season en route to earning Class 3 player of the year honors.
Mullins (8 ppg.) and Houseright (6 ppg., 5 rpg.) are also returning starters.
The Blue Devils opened this season with four straight wins, as Thompson has contributed over 16 points per game. Defense and depth are strong points.
Coach’s Quote: “Last season is over and we can’t rest on our laurels. We have to stay focused and work harder than ever. Our district is the toughest in the state. We will have to be well prepared every night.”
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Jeff Adkins
Last season: 5-18
Key returners: Ellie Keene, F, sr.; Anna McKee, F, jr.; Hanna Jo McReynolds, C, jr.; Savanna Two Moons, sr.
Promising newcomers: Olivia Stevens; Charlee McKee; Kendra Tolley; Hope Wagner.
Key losses: Bethany Smith; Maggie Deel; Jules Lemmon
Outlook: Adkins will rely on a mix of experience and youth.
Anna McKee (9.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg.) will carry a big load with her accurate shooting touch, while Keene (5.5 ppg.) and McReynolds (2 ppg., 4 rpg.) operate in the paint.
Stevens, a freshman, has already seen considerable playing time at point guard. Charlee McKee, also a freshman, is the sister of Anna.
The Trojans opened this season with losses to Wise Central and Lee High, as Anna McKee averaged 17 points.
John Battle ended last season with a 42-41 loss to eventual state champ Gate City in the opening round of the district tournament.
Smith, who averaged 11.2 points per game, is now on the volleyball roster at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Coach’s Quote: “We need to be a smart team and get better every opportunity that comes up.”
Lee High Generals
Coach: Brandon Mosier
Last season: 4-20
Key returners: Drew Cox, G, soph.; Madison Jessee, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Cassidy Hammonds; Chloe Calton; Blair Calton
Key losses: Kandace Quillen; Baylee Cox; Pauline Tolentino
Outlook: Mosier, a 1999 Appalachia High School graduate, is taking a fundamental approach in his first season at Lee. His background includes 20 years as a youth travel ball coach and one year as an assistant with the varsity boys program at Union.
Lee opened this season with a 1-3 record, with the lone win coming against John Battle as Drew Cox scored 24 points.
Cox is the lone returning starter from a team that finished last season with a loss to Ridgeview in the district tournament.
Hammonds, Chloe Calton and Blair Calton are all freshmen. Hammonds has cracked the starting lineup as a floor leader.
Mosier is the fourth head coach at Lee in four years.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very inexperienced and young overall, but the girls are dedicated and driven. We are working to try to build the Lady Generals basketball program back from the ground up.”
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Donnie Frazier
Last season: 21-6
Key returners: Brooklyn Frazier, jr.; Hailey Sutherland, jr.; Cassidy Thomas, sr.
Promising newcomers: Caiti Hill, Braelynn Strouth
Key losses: Hunter Grant; Camdyn Sykes; Shae Sutherland; Hannah Dotson
Outlook: Ridgeview features a solid nucleus in Frazier (14 ppg., 4 apg.), Sutherland (13.6 ppg., 10.4 rpg.) and Thomas (11.3 ppg.)
The Wolfpack opened this season with losses to Science Hill and Wise Central. Frazier and Sutherland are both averaging double figures.
Ridgeview knocked off Abingdon to win the Mountain 7 tournament last season. The Wolfpack then lost to Union in the Region 2D semifinals despite a combined 37 points from Frazier and Sutherland.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a great combination of youth and veterans along with great leadership. I really like this team.”
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Robin Dotson
Last season: 9-14
Key returners: Callie Mullins, sr.; Jillian Sturgill, jr.; Hannah McAmis, sr.; Hannah Large, sr.; Isabella Sturgill, jr.; Bayleigh Allison, jr.; Baylee Collins, jr.; Kate Jessee jr.; Emilee Mullins, soph.
Promising newcomers: Lexi Sturgill; Emilee Brickey.
Key losses: Hannah Carter
Outlook: Wise Central is coming off a rare losing season that ended with first round losses in both the district and regional tournaments.
Nine players who started at some point last season return. Jillian Sturgill averaged eight points at a forward position, while Large and Callie Mullins contributed seven points per game.
Carter, who topped the 1,000 career point mark, will be a big loss after averaging 13 points and eight rebounds last season.
The Warriors have made a strong rebound so far this season with six straight wins, including four against district foes. Large (11.7 ppg.), Jillian Sturgill (11.3 ppg.) and Callie Mullins (8. 5) are sharing the scoring load.
Wise Central defeated Ridgeview in the district junior varsity title game last season
Coach’s Quote: “We’re looking to bounce back from a challenging season. The girls are working hard and our goal is to compete with the top teams and give ourselves a chance to win a district title. It’s always tough at the top in the toughest district in the state.”
Union Lady Bears
Coach: Kory Bostic
Last season: 22-8
Key returners: Abby Slagle, F, soph.; Brooke Bailey, G, soph.
Promising newcomers: Jordan Shuler; Gracy McKinney; Hannah Mullins; Shay Henderson
Key losses: Jayda Smith; Emili Brooks; Heather Lipps; Jaylan Webb
Outlook: Union earned the Region 2D title last season with a 49-34 win over Gate City before falling 59-52 to Gate City in the Class 2 semifinals.
Smith and Brooks were 1,000-point scorers who earned all-region honors last season.
Union has eight players capable of playing multiple positions.
Sophomore Isabella Blagg has varsity experience.
The Bears started this season with a 1-4 record, with district losses to Wise Central, Union and Gate City. Shuler has posted games of 16 and 21 points.
Coach’s Quote: “I think we have a very young and talented team, and I’m excited to see our players gain experience. Playing in the Mountain 7 District will be very challenging. But if we work hard and grow as a team, I think we can have a very good season.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544