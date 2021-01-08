PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mountain 7 District 2020-21 Preview Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got players that will have new roles. I think it will take a little time, but hopefully they will excel in those roles and we will be competitive in the district and region.”

Gate City Blue Devils

Coach: Kelly Houseright

Last season: 20-11

Key returners: Sarah Thompson, G, sr.; Macey Mullins, G, jr.; Riley Houseright, C, jr.

Promising newcomers: Makayla Bays; Piper Lane

Key losses: Kendal Quillen; Samantha Jerrell; Hannah Davidson

Outlook: Gate City authored a season to remember last year as Thompson guided the Blue Devils to the state title.

Thompson, who has signed to play at ETSU, is back for an encore. She averaged 16 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals last season en route to earning Class 3 player of the year honors.

Mullins (8 ppg.) and Houseright (6 ppg., 5 rpg.) are also returning starters.