PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marion mashes Lebanon, keeps perfect record intact

MARION, Va. – The Marion girls basketball team entered Friday with a 10-0 record and the Southwest District regular season title, but the Scarlet Hurricanes had another point to prove.
“ Our coach [Sallie Moss] stresses defense and effort all the time, and she asked us tonight at halftime how bad we wanted this game,” said senior forward Audrey Moss, daughter of Sallie.
Behind a 24-point outburst in the third quarter, Marion rolled to a 64-25 win over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Marion (11-0, 9-0) will have a bye in Tuesday’s opening round of the SWD tournament before hosting a semifinal game on Thursday. The finals are Saturday.
Coach Moss was unaware the last time Marion won a regular season championship in girls’ basketball. She said her experienced cast is more focused on the big picture.
“ These girls just get after it every game. They shoot well, work together and play good defense,” Coach Moss said.
Marion built a 15-0 lead Friday, but Coach Moss issued a locker room challenge after the Scarlet Hurricanes managed just six points in the second quarter.
“ I was upset,” Moss said. “The girls came out to start the second half focusing on defense, playing with energy and sharing the ball.”
Marion pulled away quickly as junior guard Amber Kimberlin (16 points, five steals), junior guard Anna Hagy (14 points) and 5-10 junior forward Hayley Farris (10 points, 11 rebounds) set the pace.
Audrey Moss supplied seven points, three steals and constant leadership.
“ I’ve got a loud voice like my mother, so my teammates can hear me,” Moss said. “This group has been together for so long, and the chemistry is strong.”
Lebanon (6-7, 4-5) graduated a total of 2,700 points last season in Kara Long and current Tusculum College basketball player Averie Price. The Pioneers currently rely on just three seniors.
“ We struggle on offense and ballhandling at times, but we compete hard and this is a good group to work with,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “We just ran into a really good team tonight.”
Lebanon was outscored 45-14 in the second half, as Marion forced 20 turnovers.
“ Marion puts lots of pressure on you, plus they’ve got 3-point shooters and a good inside game,” Parker said. “That’s a complete team that was also tough last season.”
Emily Musick led Lebanon with 12 points. Musick, Morgan Varney and Alivia Nolley all average around 9 points for the Pioneers.
Lebanon will likely be the fourth seed in the SWD tournament and will host No. 5 Graham on Tuesday night at 6.
Due to the VHSL COVID-19 restrictions that allow just 25 non-players into a gym, Friday’s district title celebration for Marion consisted of cupcakes in the locker room.
“ I hate that more parents and students couldn’t be here to watch these girls this season, but we’ve embraced the challenge,” Coach Moss said. “Each girl knows her role and is willing to support her teammates.”
According to Audrey Moss, the message never changes with her mother.
“ In every practice, it’s all about boxing out, talking, crashing the boards, and more. She’s been preaching that for a while and I’ve been getting my whole life,” Audrey Moss said.
Marion will host Tazewell this afternoon at 2 regular season finale.
Fans or no fans, Audrey Moss said it’s been a special season.
“ It would be nice to have more fans, but we’ve been fortunate to not get sick and to have the chance to play,” Audrey Moss said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
