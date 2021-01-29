PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marion mashes Lebanon, keeps perfect record intact

MARION, Va. – The Marion girls basketball team entered Friday with a 10-0 record and the Southwest District regular season title, but the Scarlet Hurricanes had another point to prove.

“ Our coach [Sallie Moss] stresses defense and effort all the time, and she asked us tonight at halftime how bad we wanted this game,” said senior forward Audrey Moss, daughter of Sallie.

Behind a 24-point outburst in the third quarter, Marion rolled to a 64-25 win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Marion (11-0, 9-0) will have a bye in Tuesday’s opening round of the SWD tournament before hosting a semifinal game on Thursday. The finals are Saturday.

Coach Moss was unaware the last time Marion won a regular season championship in girls’ basketball. She said her experienced cast is more focused on the big picture.

“ These girls just get after it every game. They shoot well, work together and play good defense,” Coach Moss said.

Marion built a 15-0 lead Friday, but Coach Moss issued a locker room challenge after the Scarlet Hurricanes managed just six points in the second quarter.