PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marion edges VHS, 46-44

BRISTOL, Va. – Day after day, Marion junior basketball player Anna Hagy counted down the hours until her team could begin the season.
On Dec. 28, the Scarlet Hurricanes finally received approval to practice. Marion’s first game followed on Jan. 5.
“All the teams around us have up to three weeks of practices and games on us,” Hagy said “We worked hard to prepare, so we were real excited to finally start.”
Behind a second half comeback and relentless defense, Marion earned its third win of the week Saturday afternoon with a 46-44 decision over the Virginia High Bearcats.
The extra preparation paid dividends for the 5-foot-4 Hagy. In addition to scoring 15 points Saturday, Hagy held VHS forward Dianna Spence to a season-low four points despite giving up nearly five inches in height.
Did Hagy have some extra motivation?
“Yes, I know that anything can be taken away from us with all that is going around, so I pre-tend every game is for the championship,” said Hagy, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every play and shot counts.”
Nothing came easy for Marion on this day.
Ignited by the traditional man-to-man defense orchestrated by VHS coach Kevin Timmons, VHS built leads of 5-0 and 26-16 in the first half. The Bearcats (3-2, 3-1) did not allow a point until the 3:46 mark of the opening quarter when Hagy broke loose for a layup.
“Coach Timmons does an amazing job with pressure defense,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “I did my best to get the girls ready for it, and they stepped up in the second half.”
Marion forced a 39-39 tie with 3:35 left in the game when junior forward Kailey Terry scored off a steal. The Scarlet Hurricanes went ahead at the 2:56 on an Audrey Moss jumper from the cor-ner.
“We’re trying to catch up with all the other teams, so we’re still in a period where we make silly fouls and passes while trying to knock the dust off,” Coach Moss said. “I’ve got all my players back from last year, and that helps in close games.”
Hayley Farris contributed 13 points and six rebounds for Marion.
Timmons was especially troubled by one stat.
“When a team turns the ball over 32 times like we did, there’s no way you should be in a game,” Timmons said. “But we still had a chance at the end.”
The Bearcats had the ball in the final six seconds but were unable to get a shot off against the pesky Marion defense.
“Virginia High is an aggressive team that likes to get after it on defense. We had to give the ag-gression right back,” Coach Moss said. “Anna’s main job tonight was defense. She did an amaz-ing job there, in addition to her offense.”
Hagy described her strategy against Spence, who averaged 12 points through the first three games.
“Spence has been lighting it up all season, so the plan was stay tight on her. We work hard on defense at practice,” Hagy said.
The final 12 seconds featured a dramatic sequence where Hagy chased down a baseball pass from Audrey Moss that was launched from the backcourt.
“I wasn’t worried,” said Hagy, who followed with a free throw to give Marion its final 46-44 Marion. “We ran the play just like we drew it up. Audrey gave me a good pass and I just had to beat everybody down the court.”
Junior guard Maria Wilson paced VHS with 17 points despite fouling out with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter. Senior post Madison Worley added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
“We got into foul trouble, and we’re young after our first six players,” Timmons said. “Credit to my reserves for competing.
“You’re always learning, and I say you learn more from losses than wins. Hopefully, we learned something from this game.”
Meanwhile, Hagy is eager for more action.
“We’ve got a bunch of games over the next two weeks, but we’re in shape and happy to be playing,” Hagy said.
