PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marion edges VHS, 46-44

“Coach Timmons does an amazing job with pressure defense,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “I did my best to get the girls ready for it, and they stepped up in the second half.”

Marion forced a 39-39 tie with 3:35 left in the game when junior forward Kailey Terry scored off a steal. The Scarlet Hurricanes went ahead at the 2:56 on an Audrey Moss jumper from the cor-ner.

“We’re trying to catch up with all the other teams, so we’re still in a period where we make silly fouls and passes while trying to knock the dust off,” Coach Moss said. “I’ve got all my players back from last year, and that helps in close games.”

Hayley Farris contributed 13 points and six rebounds for Marion.

Timmons was especially troubled by one stat.

“When a team turns the ball over 32 times like we did, there’s no way you should be in a game,” Timmons said. “But we still had a chance at the end.”

The Bearcats had the ball in the final six seconds but were unable to get a shot off against the pesky Marion defense.