PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: John Battle tops Union in Mountain 7 District tourney

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – The Jeff Adkins farewell tour has been extended.

His 41st and final season of coaching will include at least three more games after guiding the John Battle Trojans to a 54-51 victory over Union on Monday night in the first round of the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament.

Fifth-seeded Battle (10-13) advanced to face regular-season champion Ridgeview (19-3) in Wednesday night’s semifinals and also clinched a spot in next week’s Region 2D tournament.

Senior Hanna Jo McReynolds led the Trojans with 18 points and hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter that put Battle ahead to stay.

“Before the game, I looked at everybody and said, ‘If we don’t do it for us, do it for Coach Adkins.’ He’s put so many hours and hours in the gym when he doesn’t have to,” McReynolds said. “He has a family at home, but still puts the amount of time in he does for us.”

Adkins was overjoyed after what was the 425th victory of a career that included previous stops at Whitewood, Coeburn and Eastside.

“This is just a good win for these kids,” Adkins said. “We made some big shots. I’m pleased.”

Battle sprinted out to an 8-2 advantage, fell behind 27-19, rallied to take a 44-35 lead early in the fourth quarter and then held off one last Union charge.

It followed a similar blueprint to the two regular-season contests between the teams in which Battle won 44-42 in Bristol and lost 49-46 in Big Stone Gap.

“We were so evenly-matched all year,” Adkins said. “We knew it was going to be a good ballgame.”

McReynolds, who is also one of the top high school softball players in the area, made plenty of clutch plays. Along with her go-ahead 3 late in the third quarter, she also made a shot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and sank two key free throws in the final minute. She showcased her ability to both play on the low block and drain shots from long range.

“Definitely in my underclassman years I would have never taken those shots,” McReynolds said. “We put in the work at practice every single day to make those deep 3s”

Freshman Kara Kelley came through when it mattered most as well and scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.

She was holding her breath after committing a turnover that gave Union the ball with a chance to tie. However, a deep heave by the Bears didn’t find the mark as the buzzer sounded.

“I thought that ball was going in at the end,” Kelley said. “When it didn’t, I was super excited.”

Kelley has gotten better as the season’s progressed and gave credit to her veteran coach.

“Coach Adkins has helped a lot throughout the year and made me a better player,” she said. “We’re so happy we won this one for him.”

Anna McKee, Battle’s leading scorer, did not make a basket in the first half against Union’s box-and-one defense. However, she scored all nine of her points in the game’s final 10:28.

Union (12-10) received a game-high 25 points from junior Abby Slagle and a 15-point performance from sophomore Jordan Shuler. The Bears went cold in the third quarter and Battle didn’t give them many second-chance opportunities on the glass.

“We struggled there in the third shooting the basketball,” said Union coach Kory Bostic. “We also got lost in some of our rotations defensively.”

The Bears did not have a single senior on their roster.

“All things considered, I’m proud of the season these girls have had,” Bostic said. “They have overcome more than most teams I’ve ever had to coach with all the things we’ve been through with injuries and other stuff.”

While Union looked ahead to next season, Battle was relishing its first regional tournament bid since 2012. The team’s boss also survived to coach a few more days in the postseason.

“Who knows what could happen?” Adkins said with a smile.

