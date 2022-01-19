PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jenna Hare shows some flair in Sullivan East's victory over Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. – In what was yet another impressive performance by Jenna Hare, the Sullivan East High School senior added some flair.

Hare’s nifty behind-the-back pass to teammate Hannah Hodge with 2:10 remaining resulted in a layup and polished off East’s scoring output as the Patriots posted a 64-45 girls basketball victory over Virginia High on Tuesday night at the Bearcat Den.

East (16-8) raced out to a 9-0 lead, withstood Virginia High’s comeback attempt and then pulled away late as the Patriots appear to be primed to peak during the season’s stretch run.

Illness and injuries have hampered the bunch from Bluff City thus far.

“ The Volunteer game [on Jan. 11] was the first game where we had everybody healthy without minute limitations,” said Sullivan East coach Allan Aubrey. “We’re still searching for that extra gear that I know we can get to.”

The one constant for East since the season began has been the production and play of Hare, one of Northeast Tennessee’s top talents. Her stat line on Tuesday included 25 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

She moved into seventh on East’s career scoring list with 1,485 points, surpassing current East assistant coach Kara Stafford for that spot.

“ She can really score the basketball, that’s for sure,” Aubrey said. “She’s a very talented offensive player and has become a complete beast on the offensive glass. The last game she had 10 offensive rebounds and that’s just pure effort and she did some of that tonight as well.”

Virginia High (6-7) got within 40-34 in the second half, but Hare converted two three-point plays in the final 55.4 seconds of the third quarter as part of a 16-2 run that sealed the deal.

“ I was happy about those,” Hare said. “It’s always good whenever it goes in, because some of them I throw up there are not very good. That helped keep the momentum going for us.”

She also broke out that flashy behind-the-back pass in the closing moments of the game.

“ That might be the first time I’ve done that in a game, might be the second, I’m not sure,” Hare said. “I saw there were two of us [on the fastbreak] with just one girl guarding us so I was like, this might be a cool time to do this. It could have been gone really bad, but Hannah made me look good by making the shot. That was all Hannah.”

Hayley Grubb added 10 points for East, which had eight different players score.

“ I was really pleased with how we played defense,” Aubrey said.

Virginia High shot just 14-for-52 from the field – including 5-for-22 from 3-point range – and the Bearcats had more turnovers (15) than field goals made.

“ We didn’t shoot the ball well,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “Credit to East, they played a good game. We’re in a little slump and we’ll try to work our way out of it.”

Mary Katherine Wilson led VHS with 17 points, while Dianna Spence was held to just eight points, five of which came in the first half.

“ I thought Hannah Hodge did a really good job defensively [on Spence],” Aubrey said. “She’s as really good player and Hannah did a nice job defending her.”

It was the third straight loss for the Bearcats, who fell to Southwest District rivals Tazewell and Richlands last week. What did Timmons tell his team?

“ Winners find a way to win, losers make excuses,” Timmons said. “Either we get to work and find a way to win or we’ll continue to get beat.”

Meanwhile, East hosts Upper Lakes Conference rival Unicoi County on Friday as the Patriots look to continue their upward trajectory.

“ This game tonight was another step in the right direction,” Hare said. “For sure, I feel like our best basketball is still ahead of us.”

