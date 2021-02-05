PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: George Wythe tops Grayson County for MED tourney title

Campbell said GW has won every game except one this season by a double-digit margin. That exception came when Kirtner, who has signed to play at East Tennessee State, was unable to play.

“We’re just trying to keep it going and play our better basketball here toward the end of the season,” said Campbell, who can go nine-deep on his bench. “Our defensive effort was very good tonight, but I still think that we haven’t put the complete game together. I’m waiting for that day to come.”

GW will host Narrows Tuesday in the opening round of the Region 1C tournament. Campbell said the Maroons are not thinking ahead to any potential rematches or marquee showdowns.

“We’re just worried about Narrows because these days you never know what can happen,” said Campbell, referring to COVID-19.

As the playoffs continue, the spotlight will become more intense on Kirtner, who committed to play at ETSU in early September.

“I don’t mind that at all. Really, I love it,” Kirtner said. “Signing took the pressure off a little bit, but I still have to play at or above my level. I try to be a glue player and keep everybody together.”

Kirtner has one other goal for her lifelong basketball companions.

“We love to see every player contribute and be happy, and we’ve all been having a lot of fun this season,” Kirtner said.

