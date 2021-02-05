PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: George Wythe tops Grayson County for MED tourney title

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The George Wythe Maroons girls basketball team has earned a 14-0 record and the Mountain Empire District championship.
Senior guard Meleah Kirtner said there’s a reason for that path to perfection.
“We’ve all been playing together since around the third grade and we’ve trained hard with the same system,” Kirtner said.
That defense-heavy system generated a 46-13 victory over the Grayson County Blue Devils Friday in the MED tournament title game.
With waves of full-court pressure, GW took a 22-0 lead and did not allow a point until the 6:04 mark of the second quarter. By halftime, the GW margin was 33-2.
The pacesetters are the 5-foot-9 Kirtner at point guard and versatile 5-8 senior Paeton Phillippi at forward. Both average around 13 points per game.
“We all go as hard as we can,” Kirtner said. “We’ve been trying to keep that mentality going in every game.”
The sharp-shooting Phillippi led the Maroons Friday with three 3-pointers and 17 points, while 5-8 sophomore forward Maria Malavolti added 10 points.
According to Phillippi, GW functions like a well-rehearsed Broadway play.
“We learned our roles with the team at an early age and we’ve all work together to improve,” Phillippi said.
That intricate role-playing process was evident Friday in the way GW trapped swarmed on defense, distributed entry passes and searched for open shots on transition and in the half-court.
Grayson County (5-6) was never able to respond to the early onslaught.
“Teams will plan a little bit of everything against us,” Phillippi said. “We just have to adapt to it and keep doing what we do.”
Phillippi embraces the task of leadership.
“I’ve got to shoot, rebound and keep everybody together,” Phillippi said.
The Maroons posted a 24-5 record last season and claimed the Region 1C title. That glory run ended with a setback against Honaker in the state quarterfinals at Pulaski County.
“That was a tough loss against a great team,” GW coach Doug Campbell said. “Following that game, had big ambitions about what we we’re going to do over the summer.”
Then came the onset of COVID-19, which altered the plans of teams around the nation.
“We weren’t able to practice, but these girls have been resilient and I’m very proud of them,” Campbell said. “We take pride in sharing the ball and playing defense. These girls don’t care about stats. They care more about balance and wins.”
Campbell said GW has won every game except one this season by a double-digit margin. That exception came when Kirtner, who has signed to play at East Tennessee State, was unable to play.
“We’re just trying to keep it going and play our better basketball here toward the end of the season,” said Campbell, who can go nine-deep on his bench. “Our defensive effort was very good tonight, but I still think that we haven’t put the complete game together. I’m waiting for that day to come.”
GW will host Narrows Tuesday in the opening round of the Region 1C tournament. Campbell said the Maroons are not thinking ahead to any potential rematches or marquee showdowns.
“We’re just worried about Narrows because these days you never know what can happen,” said Campbell, referring to COVID-19.
As the playoffs continue, the spotlight will become more intense on Kirtner, who committed to play at ETSU in early September.
“I don’t mind that at all. Really, I love it,” Kirtner said. “Signing took the pressure off a little bit, but I still have to play at or above my level. I try to be a glue player and keep everybody together.”
Kirtner has one other goal for her lifelong basketball companions.
“We love to see every player contribute and be happy, and we’ve all been having a lot of fun this season,” Kirtner said.
