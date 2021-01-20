PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clay helps Eastside mold victory over Thomas Walker

COEBURN, Va. – A promising newcomer helped the girls basketball team at Eastside High School retain the status quo.

Freshman Taylor Clay provided a spark off the bench as Eastside moved into sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District with a 60-56 triumph over the Thomas Walker Pioneers on Wednesday night as the Spartans extended their win streak against league foes to 43.

Clay finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists in what was perhaps her best game of the season. If not the top performance in 2021 for the daughter of successful Eastside baseball coach Chris Clay, it was certainly the most important.

“This was one of our big games that we needed to win,” Clay said. “I’m just glad I got to contribute a lot.”

The 5-foot-4 Clay put in serious work on both ends of the court and spent the night battling in the post with 6-foot-1 junior Lakin Burke of Thomas Walker. Burke finished with 12 points and had to earn them against the smaller and tenacious defender.

“I was just trying to front her,” Clay said. “If she got in front of me, I knew I wouldn’t be able to stop her. I just tried to not let her get her hands on the ball, because she’s one of their main assets.”