PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chilhowie, Rural Retreat reach finals of Hogoheegee District tournament

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Katie Barr has quite the knack for harnessing intense concentration during pressure-packed situations. Down the road, that talent will become quite useful within the business world.

But for now, the Chilhowie senior guard will continue to use that focus during postseason play.

Barr ripped the cords for a game-high 26 points, as the Warriors led wire to wire en route to a 53-46 Hogoheegee District semifinal triumph over second-seeded Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat High School Thursday.

The win propels Chilhowie into tonight’s tournament title game against top-seeded Rural Retreat, which posted a 57-24 victory in the tourney’s first game over Lebanon.

“ She’s a threat from the perimeter, midrange, and also can get to the basket – plus drawing contact,” said Chilhowie coach Mark Halsey, whose squad will play Thomas Walker in a first-round regional matchup next week following today’s championship contest. “She’s just a good offensive threat, especially since she can beat you off the dribble.”

Barr’s eight-point, second-quarter flurry boosted Chilhowie (13-10) to a surprising 25-12 advantage late in the stanza – fueled by a step-back trifecta. Barr’s focus was certainly fueled by opposing guard Payton Monahan, who pumped in a team-high 25 points of her own and nearly sparked a second-half Rebel comeback.

“ I think we started playing against each other back in travel ball during elementary school,” noted Barr, who will play for Southwest Virginia Community College next year. “We always go head to head when we play. It’s a tough matchup. I try to out-do her, but it doesn’t always work out that way. When she makes shots, it’s a competition to try and match it. I feed off her energy, and I think she feeds off mine, too.”

The Rebels (13-9) were hampered on the glass for much of Thursday’s contest. Altogether, the Warriors pulled down 14 offensive rebounds, including Hannah Goodwin’s crucial rebound and score with 3:15 left that stopped a 7-2 Patrick Henry surge. Goodwin also supplied a whopping 20 rebounds.

“ The girls just stayed steady,” Halsey added. “They didn’t get shaken, and they’ve been steady all year. They maintained control and hit their shots.”

The Rebels cut the deficit down to one possession on three separate second-half occasions, but could draw no further.

“ We were a little bit inconsistent,” noted Patrick Henry coach Kasey Uecker, who also got 16 points and 19 rebounds from Avery Maiden. “I think it took us a little bit to get into the rhythm and play our game. I think we need to control our pace a little better, but I still have all of the confidence in the world in them – and I want them to do the same.”

Josie Sheets added 12 for the Warriors.

Rural Retreat 57, Lebanon 24

The Indians (18-3) have adopted a new metric system to count their winning streak, which reached 13 games after forcing 35 turnovers against the visiting Pioneers (9-15).

Instead of days or even weeks, Rural Retreat’s winning ways have now reached exactly two months following Thursday’s semifinal victory – one in which the Indians never trailed.

“ We had so much adrenaline tonight, and it was very exciting,” said Rural Retreat guard Annabelle Fiscus, who tallied a team-high 14 points. “It’s this group of girls. We have such a good connection. We’re just putting it all together.”

Teammate Madison Fiscus chipped in 11 points for the Indians, who haven’t lost a contest since Dec. 17.

Morgan Varney had a game-high 16 points for Lebanon.