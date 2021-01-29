PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Castlewood beats Rye Cove to snap 73-game losing skid and win for the first time in four years

As the seconds ticked off the clock Thursday at Castlewood High School, Montana Sutherland was finally able to say the words she’d been waiting to utter for a long time.

“ I knew we had it about three minutes into the fourth quarter,” Sutherland said. “I looked at one of my teammates and told her we had done it.”

What Castlewood did was snap a 73-game losing streak with a 35-25 Cumberland District girls basketball triumph over the Rye Cove Eagles.

It was the first win for the Blue Devils since Feb. 13, 2017, when Cassidy Fleming had 22 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 45-38 victory over Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberland Conference tournament.

In a 15-15 deadlock at halftime on Thursday, Castlewood took control in the game’s final 16 minutes.

“ I’d say in the third and fourth quarter the girls started controlling the ball and we had less turnovers,” said Castlewood coach Derek Allen. “We were passing the ball well and moving to get open.”

What was the clincher?

“ When Bailee Varney hit that 3-pointer nearing the end of the game to put us up 31-23,” said Castlewood senior Gracie Statzer. “I knew we had it.”