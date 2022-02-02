PREP FOOTBALL: Zavier Lomax of Union Bears chooses Morehead State of FCS Pioneer League

Zavier Lomax had a goal of playing football at the NCAA Division I level before he had even competed in a varsity game or gained a yard for the Union High School Bears.

“ I had the vision my freshman year,” Lomax said. “I just knew I had to work.”

Lomax put in the time and has reaped the rewards as he will play for the Morehead State University Eagles of the FCS Pioneer League.

A signing ceremony will be held for Lomax on Friday at 10 a.m. as he joins former Union standouts Jay Gavin (Virginia Military Institute/East Tennessee State), James Mitchell (Virginia Tech) and Mason Polier (Western Carolina) as Bears to go the DI route on the gridiron.

Several schools at different levels showed serious interest in the 5-foot-11, 202-pound Lomax, but the college in Kentucky won out in securing his services.

“ I like the school, mentality and the game atmosphere,” Lomax said. “It reminds me a lot of Union.”

Lomax rushed for 1,817 yards and 27 touchdowns this past season, while making 66 tackles from his spot at linebacker. His greatest moment was a 440-yard, six-touchdown performance in a 62-27 victory over Virginia High in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs.

“ Zavier had a great career at Union,” said Travis Turner, the head coach of the Bears. “He developed his skills and his body through hard work in the weight room and on the practice field. He became a more vocal leader his junior and senior year. Zavier loves to compete and he loves the game of football.”

He projects as a running back and slot receiver at the next level.

Lomax will not be the only player from Southwest Virginia on the Morehead State roster vying for carries.

Rising sophomore Chancellor Harris from Tazewell had 139 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and scored two TDs in his first season with the Eagles. Morehead State finished with a 7-4 record this past fall.

“ I do know Chance,” Lomax said. “He’s a pretty good football player.”

Lomax dealt with tragedy as a youngster as his mother, Janina Lorraine Jefferson, was murdered in 2016 when Zavier was in middle school. He played for her memory.

“ I couldn’t imagine how proud she’d be,” Lomax said.

The kid who envisioned big things as a freshman in high school has high aspirations for the next level too.

“ I’m just getting started,” Lomax said.

Some other local football standouts inked with area NCAA Division II programs on Wednesday.

Virginia High’s Stevie Thomas, Graham’s Zach Blevins and David Crockett’s Isaiah Lang will play at Emory & Henry.

Lucas O’Quinn (Honaker), Gavin Cox (Richlands) and Derek Damron (Wise County Central) are headed to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Offensive lineman Fletcher Gibson (West Ridge) will play at Carson-Newman, where quarterback Zane Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) is also attending after transferring from Middle Tennessee State.

Running back Mason Gudger of Northeast Tennessee powerhouse Greeneville signed with Georgetown University, while Dobyns-Bennett’s Levi Evans is going to Tennessee-Martin.

