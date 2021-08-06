PREP FOOTBALL: Zach Hertig plays a huge role for Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. – Lebanon High School football coach Michael Webb played in his team’s annual fundraising golf tournament on Friday.
To borrow some terminology from the gentleman’s game in regards to the gridiron, there’s a guy on his squad who is a hazard for the opposition when he hits the hole and that’s no flub.
At 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, junior tailback/linebacker Zach Hertig of the Pioneers is pound-for-pound one of Southwest Virginia’s best players and he will try to build on that truncated VHSL season which took place in the spring and saw Hertig emerge as a breakout star.
“No offense to Alden [Ward] and Hunter Hertig, his older brother, who both were first-team all-district last year, but Zach was the best player on the football team on both sides of the ball in my opinion,” Webb said. “He had around eight touchdowns in a shortened season. He’s electric, a playmaker and it will be on us as coaches to scheme up a lot of ways to get him the football.”
Hertig is equally valuable on defense.
Which one does he prefer?
“On offense when I get hit, I really don’t like that,” Hertig said. “On defense, I like to go back and pay it forward and hit them back. I just try to help this team as much as I can.”
Those hits he doles out on ball carriers pack quite the punch.
“He’s a tough little booger,” Webb said. “He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s the toughest kid we have.”
A trio of talented running backs in Hertig, Grayson Olson and JD Tatem, an offensive line that returns three returning starters, a defense that has depth, a roster that numbers 34, some confidence from a 4-3 record in the spring and a shift from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District could provide a recipe for success for the Pioneers.
“I think we’ll be pretty good this season,” Hertig said. “Dropping down [in classification] helped us in bringing more people to the team.”
Webb warns against those prognosticators who believe the district title trophy should already be engraved with Lebanon’s name before the season even begins.
“A lot of people think just because you move down it automatically means success and that’s not true,” Webb said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for all those teams in the Hogoheegee.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for guys like Coach [Jeff] Robinson from Chilhowie, Coach [Jamey] Hughes from Rural Retreat, who have been at those places for a long time. They’ve had three teams [Chilhowie, Patrick Henry, Holston] win the region in the last [four seasons]. If people think we’re just going to drop down and automatically be the big dog, it’s not going to happen. You have to work for it and hopefully, we can go down and be competitive with those guys.”
Hertig is not opposed to putting in the time.
He started in center field and had one of Lebanon’s nine hits in a 10-1 pounding of Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals on June 26. A few weeks have passed and he is now fully in football mode.
“It was a short summer, but I like sports,” Hertig said. “I love always doing something and being active. I hate sitting around the house doing nothing.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570