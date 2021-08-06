PREP FOOTBALL: Zach Hertig plays a huge role for Lebanon

“He’s a tough little booger,” Webb said. “He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s the toughest kid we have.”

A trio of talented running backs in Hertig, Grayson Olson and JD Tatem, an offensive line that returns three returning starters, a defense that has depth, a roster that numbers 34, some confidence from a 4-3 record in the spring and a shift from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District could provide a recipe for success for the Pioneers.

“I think we’ll be pretty good this season,” Hertig said. “Dropping down [in classification] helped us in bringing more people to the team.”

Webb warns against those prognosticators who believe the district title trophy should already be engraved with Lebanon’s name before the season even begins.

“A lot of people think just because you move down it automatically means success and that’s not true,” Webb said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for all those teams in the Hogoheegee.