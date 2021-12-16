PREP FOOTBALL: Wise County Central's Tyson Tester, Graham's Zach Blevins named top players in Region 2D

All-Region 2D
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Zach Blevins, Graham, sr.
C – Drew Belcher, Wise County Central, sr.
OL – Logan Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.; Brody Meadows, Graham, sr.; JR Lovell, Lee High, sr.; Connor Roberts, Graham, sr.
RB – Zavier Lomax, Union, sr.; Stevie Thomas, Virginia High, sr.; Ty’Drez Clements, Graham, soph.
WR – Brandon Beavers, Ridgeview, jr.; Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.; Cassius Harris, Tazewell, jr.
TE – Ethan Mills, Tazewell, sr.
K – Ricky Onate, Wise County Central, jr.
Kick Returner – Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.
All-Purpose – Carson Jenkins, Gate City, sr.
Defense
DL – Tanner Jervis, Union, sr.; Caden Gibson, Ridgeview, sr.; Connor Roberts, Graham, jr.
DE – Zach Blevins, Graham, sr.; Shane Deel, Ridgeview, sr.
LB – Tyson Tester, Wise County Central, sr.; Zavier Lomax, Union, sr.; Ajaani Delaney, Virginia High, sr.; Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, jr.; Logan Mullins, Wise County Central, sr
DB – Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.; Malachi Jenkins, Union, sr.; Connor Davidson, Virginia High, jr.; Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.
P – Isaiah Bandy, Richlands, jr.
Punt Returner – Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.
All-Purpose – Johnny Satterfield, Union, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Ryan O’Quinn, Ridgeview
C – Jacob Maggard, Richlands
OL – Jacob Hamilton, Union; Devon Clark, Gate City; Phillip Ward, Richlands; Kavonta Smith, Virginia High
RB – Dylan Brown, Richlands; Matthew Boggs, Wise County Central; Grayson Huff, Lee High
WR – Sage Webb, Richlands; Malachi Jenkins, Union; Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central
TE – Tyson Tester, Wise County Central
K – Ben Morgan, Graham
Kick Returner – Carson Jenkins, Gate City
All-Purpose – Carter Creasy, Tazewell
Defense
DL – Brody Meadows, Graham; Kavonta Smith, Virginia High; Brady Sturgill, Wise County Central
DE – Daniel Hawkins, Wise County Central; Bryce Taylor, Richlands
LB – Braden Meadows, Graham; Shane Vencill, Richlands; Sean Hughes, Graham
DB – Jared Mullins, Tazewell; Braeden Church, Wise County Central; Brayden Watkins, Graham; Dustin Regan, Lee High
P – Brandon Beavers, Ridgeview
Punt Returner – Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central
All-Purpose – Kaizon Taylor, Tazewell
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Blevins, Graham
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyson Tester, Wise County Central
Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham