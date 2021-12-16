 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Wise County Central's Tyson Tester, Graham's Zach Blevins named top players in Region 2D
PREP FOOTBALL: Wise County Central's Tyson Tester, Graham's Zach Blevins named top players in Region 2D

  • Updated
Abingdon vs Wise Central Football

Friday, October 1, 2021. Abingdon #9 Jack Ferguson brings down Wise Central #22 Tyson Tester. (Photo by Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image)

 Earl Neikirk

All-Region 2D

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Zach Blevins, Graham, sr.

C – Drew Belcher, Wise County Central, sr.

OL – Logan Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.; Brody Meadows, Graham, sr.; JR Lovell, Lee High, sr.; Connor Roberts, Graham, sr.

RB – Zavier Lomax, Union, sr.; Stevie Thomas, Virginia High, sr.; Ty’Drez Clements, Graham, soph.

WR – Brandon Beavers, Ridgeview, jr.; Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.; Cassius Harris, Tazewell, jr.

TE – Ethan Mills, Tazewell, sr.

K – Ricky Onate, Wise County Central, jr.

Kick Returner – Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.

All-Purpose – Carson Jenkins, Gate City, sr.

Defense

DL – Tanner Jervis, Union, sr.; Caden Gibson, Ridgeview, sr.; Connor Roberts, Graham, jr.

DE – Zach Blevins, Graham, sr.; Shane Deel, Ridgeview, sr.

LB – Tyson Tester, Wise County Central, sr.; Zavier Lomax, Union, sr.; Ajaani Delaney, Virginia High, sr.; Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, jr.; Logan Mullins, Wise County Central, sr

DB – Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.; Malachi Jenkins, Union, sr.; Connor Davidson, Virginia High, jr.; Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.

P – Isaiah Bandy, Richlands, jr.

Punt Returner – Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, sr.

All-Purpose – Johnny Satterfield, Union, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Ryan O’Quinn, Ridgeview

C – Jacob Maggard, Richlands

OL – Jacob Hamilton, Union; Devon Clark, Gate City; Phillip Ward, Richlands; Kavonta Smith, Virginia High

RB – Dylan Brown, Richlands; Matthew Boggs, Wise County Central; Grayson Huff, Lee High

WR – Sage Webb, Richlands; Malachi Jenkins, Union; Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central

TE – Tyson Tester, Wise County Central

K – Ben Morgan, Graham

Kick Returner – Carson Jenkins, Gate City

All-Purpose – Carter Creasy, Tazewell

Defense

DL – Brody Meadows, Graham; Kavonta Smith, Virginia High; Brady Sturgill, Wise County Central

DE – Daniel Hawkins, Wise County Central; Bryce Taylor, Richlands

LB – Braden Meadows, Graham; Shane Vencill, Richlands; Sean Hughes, Graham

DB – Jared Mullins, Tazewell; Braeden Church, Wise County Central; Brayden Watkins, Graham; Dustin Regan, Lee High

P – Brandon Beavers, Ridgeview

Punt Returner – Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central

All-Purpose – Kaizon Taylor, Tazewell

Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Blevins, Graham

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyson Tester, Wise County Central

Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham

