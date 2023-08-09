NORTON, Va. – Sincere Haggins made a 451-mile move from Baltimore to far Southwest Virginia last spring.

“I went from the middle of the city to the middle of the mountains. It’s definitely different here,” Haggins said.

Thanks to a little research and lot of preparation, Haggans has been finding his niche in coalfield country.

Meet the new quarterback for the Wise County Central Warriors football team.

“I can tell that people take football serious here and I like that,” Haggins said. “I’ve watched films of several Wise Central games from last season. I look forward to being part of that.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Haggins has shown the ability to run and throw during practice and 7-on-7 sessions. More tests await in the Mountain 7 District.

“I’m used to a pass-oriented offense, but teams run the ball in this area and that’s good with me,” Haggins said. “I love getting physical.”

Haggins said he has experience at receiver and quarterback with the Baltimore-based football programs at North County and nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy.

According to Wise Central head coach head coach Jason Mullins, the emergence of Haggins was a pleasant and timely gift.

“I saw Sincere for the first time last year at Christmas break,” Mullins said. “Sincere’s cousin was already here in school and we had been trying to get him to play football. When I asked Sincere about football, he just gave me a head nod.”

Mullins said he was coaching the Wise Central track and field team last spring when he one of his assistant coaches gave him encouraging news about Haggins.

“He said that Sincere was in the weight room every day,” Mullins said. “Once our track season ended, I saw Sincere working out on the football field and I could tell that he was athletic.”

Entering the 2023 season, one of the main question marks for the Warriors is finding a replacement for three-year starter Braeden Church at quarterback.

“I told Sincere that was the position where we needed him and asked if he could handle it. Sincere said he could and we’ve gone from there,” Mullins said.

The early reviews have been positive, both on the mental and physical side of the game.

“Sincere has taken our offense and looked comfortable,” Mullins said. “He can really throw the ball and do the job. We were looking at a couple young guys at quarterback, but it’s a big help having a kid like Sincere who has already been in the fire.

“We’ve got of lot of unknowns on our team, but the potential is there.”

The transition for Haggins will be helped by the return of three starters on the offensive line and the presence of team leader Jude Davis, a junior who will see time at running back and linebacker.

What did Davis think of the arrival of Haggins?

“It’s always good to get a new athlete, and Sincere is a certified dog. He runs fast, hits hard and has shifty moves,” Davis said. “I’m excited to block for Sincere.”

Haggins said he gained confidence from his background on talent-rich Baltimore prep football scene.

St. Frances, which has been the subject of several television features, plays a national schedule against teams from Texas, South Carolina, Hawaii and Florida is currently ranked sixth in the country by MaxPreps behind blue-chip quarterback Michael Van Buren.

“There were a lot of good players in the Baltimore area, but I fell in love with the football stadium and turf here at Wise Central from the first time I saw it,” Haggins said.

“I’ve been putting in the work all summer and I’m anxious to get things started.”

Wise Central will open the season on Aug. 25 at Eastside. The Warriors finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-7 record following at 41-13 first round playoff loss to eventual Class 2 state champion Graham.