PREP FOOTBALL: West Virginia state finals canceled, declares champs in each class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governing body for high school sports in West Virginia has canceled the state football championship games due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead declared winners in each class.

The Secondary School Activities Commission made the announcement Saturday night after the state Department of Education released its color-coded county map that determines whether athletic competitions can be played. St. Marys was declared the champion in Class A, Fairmont Senior in Class AA and South Charleston in Class AAA.

“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility,” SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said in a statement.

Ritchie County was supposed to play St. Marys for the Class A title next weekend, but Ritchie County is in the highest-risk red category where athletic competitions are barred due to the virus.

Fairmont Senior advanced to the Class AA championship game over Bluefield on Saturday.