PREP FOOTBALL: West Ridge wins first game in school history downing Volunteer, 56-14

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. – The first chapter of the West Ridge High School football story was authored by Ethan Bergeron.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior quarterback used power and vision to run for four scores and 169 yards as the Wolves earned a 56-14 victory over the Volunteer Falcons.
Moments after the marathon game ended at 10:24 p.m., Bergeron was mobbed by West Ridge students who stormed the field in celebration.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better than this night,” Bergeron said. “Having all our fans come out like this and playing this well as team, it’s just awesome.”
Awesome would be a good way to describe Bergeron and the West Ridge running game.
The Wolves rushed for 395 yards, as the quick tandem of 5-7 junior Kaleb McClain (110 yards rushing) and 5-9 senior Austin Riner (90 yards) provided a counterbalance to the rugged Bergeron.
Riner opened the scoring with a 20-yard run behind a block from Grant Cornett.
West Ridge held just a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. But Bergeron went to work after the Wolves switched from the power-based Wing-T offense to a creative spread formation look.
“The defense got confused at the change and they couldn’t adjust to it,” Bergeron said.
The highlight for Volunteer was the arm of quarterback Garrison Barrett. The tall senior passed for 210 yards, including a 71-yard strike to senior Heath Miller.
But West Ridge answered with a 59-yard interception return by 6-4 senior Isaac Haynie and a highlight reel 45-yard run by Bergeron to set up another score.
“I had great blocks all night and all our guys executed their job,” Bergeron said.
The game was delayed by 25 minutes in the third quarter when the home side lights went out on the overflow crowd.
That did not damper the party for the Wolves. Bergeron said he’s anxious for the next chapter of the West Ridge story.
“Ever since the first day we came together as a group, we could tell there was something different about this school and football program. Honestly, it’s amazing and showed tonight,” Bergeron said.
How long has Bergeron, a former standout at Sullivan South, been waiting the debut game for the Wolves?
“It feels like five years. When last season ended, we went to work for this day,” Bergeron said.
West Ridge 7 14 21 14-56
Volunteer 0 7 7 0-14
Scoring Summary
WR – Riner 20 run (Iacino kick)
WR – Bergeron 4 run (Iacino kick)
V – Miller 71 pass from Barret (Dykes kick)
WR – Bergeron 2 run (Iacino kick)
WR – Bergeron 59 run (Iacino kick)
WR – Haynie 59 interception return (Iacino kick)
WR – Bergeron 1 run (Iacino kick)
V - Lafollette 18 run (Dykes kick)
WR – Bryant 34 run (Iacino kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WR 16, V 15; Rushes-Yards: WR 395, V 136; Passing Yards: WR 8, V 210; Comp.-Att.-Int: WR 1-2-0, V 13-25-2; Fumbles-Lost: WR 1-0, V 1-0, Penalties-Yards: WR 4-55, V 6-35; Punts-Average: WR 1-35, WR 3-26
