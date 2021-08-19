PREP FOOTBALL: West Ridge joins Big East with Science Hill poised to finish on top

Could this be the season for Science Hill?

That is the hope with more than 30 seniors returning, with the Hilltoppers the early favorite to claim the Big East Conference title.

Gone from District 1-6A are Farragut, Bearden and Hardin Valley, all of whom have moved to Region 2, along with Morristown West, which dropped to Class 5A.

Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter still expects a difficult slate ahead.

“It will be a greater conference schedule. It has changed a little bit, but still tough,” said Carter, whose non-conference slate is brutal, including Elizabethton, Anderson County, Knox Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone. “I am glad you don’t have to throw Farragut and Bearden and all those in there too. There are good teams in the conference, not to mention Dobyns-Bennett is a pretty big game for us too.”

Jefferson County joins Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett as the only returning Big East teams from last season. They have been joined by Morristown East, William Blount and West Ridge, which begins its inaugural season as a program tonight at Volunteer.

West Ridge was created from a pair of Class 4A schools in Sullivan South and Sullivan Central, along with Class 2A Sullivan North.