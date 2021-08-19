PREP FOOTBALL: West Ridge joins Big East with Science Hill poised to finish on top

Could this be the season for Science Hill?
That is the hope with more than 30 seniors returning, with the Hilltoppers the early favorite to claim the Big East Conference title.
Gone from District 1-6A are Farragut, Bearden and Hardin Valley, all of whom have moved to Region 2, along with Morristown West, which dropped to Class 5A.
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter still expects a difficult slate ahead.
“It will be a greater conference schedule. It has changed a little bit, but still tough,” said Carter, whose non-conference slate is brutal, including Elizabethton, Anderson County, Knox Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone. “I am glad you don’t have to throw Farragut and Bearden and all those in there too. There are good teams in the conference, not to mention Dobyns-Bennett is a pretty big game for us too.”
Jefferson County joins Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett as the only returning Big East teams from last season. They have been joined by Morristown East, William Blount and West Ridge, which begins its inaugural season as a program tonight at Volunteer.
West Ridge was created from a pair of Class 4A schools in Sullivan South and Sullivan Central, along with Class 2A Sullivan North.
“It is going to be a big jump, the main thing is there are athletes all over the field in 6A,” said Eli Topping, a West Ridge senior, who was an All-Class 4A linebacker last season at Sullivan South. “Luckily, we came from the toughest 4A conference in the state with Greeneville and Elizabethton so South guys and Central guys have a little bit of experience. The main thing is there are just athletes all over the field that we have to account for.”
Joey Christian has an inexperienced team to put again a difficult early non-conference slate, but part of the reason is to prepare for the rugged postseason that exists in the highest classification in Tennessee.
“Those [first] five games are going to be tough to start out with before you start talking about getting into Greeneville and later on down the road Oak Ridge and Science Hill,” said Christian, who tried to ramp up his non-league slate even more, but couldn’t find many takers. “It is a very tough schedule, but that is what we want.
“This is Dobyns-Bennett, I wanted it tougher. I called every school in Knoxville trying to get them to play us, I want to play those guys, I want us to be sharpened up come playoff time.”
Here is a brief look at the six-team Big East Conference, also known as District 1-6A.
Dobyns-Bennett
Location: Kingsport
Nickname: Indians
Head coach: Joey Christian
2020 record: 10-3, 5-1
Key returnees: RB/LB Levi Evans, Andrew Myers, Brandon Carswell; WR/DB Jonavan Gillespie, Hayden Russell; WR/LB Hayden Sherer; RB/DB Hunter Minton; OL/DL Carson Christian; QB Jake Carson; TE/DL Ben Phillips.
Comment: “We have no experience. Overall I think we will have better speed and athleticism, we have a chance to better than we were last year. There are certain positions we won’t be, but overall I think we can be. We are just totally lacking in experience. We have a chance to be more athletic and have a little more speed on the field than we did last year.”
Jefferson County
Location: Dandridge
Nickname: Patriots
Head coach: Spencer Riley
2020 record: 0-10, 0-6
Key returnees: No information received.
Notes: The Patriots have lost 17 straight dating back to 2019. They opened that season 3-0 and haven’t won a game since then. Head coach Spencer Riley was a four-year letterman at the University of Tennessee from 1996-99. Jefferson County’s last winning season with an 8-3 mark in 2012. The Patriots were 5-5 in 2017. When Science Hill meets Jefferson County this season, it will be the 100th meeting between schools that first met in 1921.
Morristown East
Location: Morristown
Nickname: Hurricanes
Head coach: Caleb Stover
2020 record: 5-5, 3-3
Key returnees: WR/DB Micah Simpson (All-6A), Trevor Malone (All-Big East); RB/LB Ethan Ledford (1,156 rush yards last season), Noah Woodard; DL DJ Everett (All-Big East), Skylar Arwood, Max Baker; OL William Sanchez (3-year starter).
Comment: “This year we will be very young but most of these guys have some experience. We will need to grow quickly if we want to have a successful season. We have some explosive guys returning to make it easier on some of our younger guys. Overall we want to be more physical than last year and more consistent on both sides of the ball.”
Science Hill
Location: Johnson City
Nickname: Hilltoppers
Head coach: Stacy Carter
2020 record: 6-3, 4-2
Key returnees: QB Jaxon Diamond; WR Cole Torbett, AJ Martin; RB/DB Baylor Brock; RB/LB Cade Fleeman; OL Tyler Nelson, Lebron Riddle; LB Justus Sutton; DB Kevin Aldridge, Jeremiah Hise.
Comment: “There is enthusiasm. These kids, for a lot of them it was their first time playing last year and since then they have had a ton of experience. We just got nine games in, most of those guys were starters. You look at returning starters on both sides of the ball, we have got a ton of kids that played there and they have got a year of experience.”
West Ridge
Location: Blountville
Nickname: Wolves
Head coach: Justin Hilton
2020 record: n/a
Key returnees: (from 3 schools) QB Ethan Bergeron; RB/LB Eli Topping; WR/DB Peyton Greene, Isaac Haynie, Austin Riner; OL/DL Fletcher Gibson, Benji Novak, Grant Cornett, Eli Kennedy; WR/DB/K Eli Iacino; RB/DB Kaleb McClain; ET/LB Tristan Jobe.
Comment: “Look around, we are not going to walk in anywhere that is going to intimidate us. We have got just as nice [facilities] as everybody else has. When I lead these guys in I expect them to hold their head high and we are going in to win football games.”
William Blount
Location: Maryville
Nickname: Governors
Head coach: Philip Shadowens
2020 record: 4-6, 1-5
Key returnees: WR/DB Tyler Owen, Bryston Williams, Ashton Auker, Brandon Keeble; TE/LB Eli Turner; LB Brandon Muse; DT Jimmy Willocks; C/DT Jonah Lee; WR/K Job Matossian; QB Matthew Clemmer; OT/DE Jaden Diebler.
Notes: Overshadowed by Maryville in their own city, William Blount is the larger school, but the Governors haven’t beaten the powerhouse Rebels this century, coming closest in a 20-19 loss in 2007. That was also the last time William Blount finished with a winning record, going 9-3 before falling in the playoffs. The Governors are a combined 5-17 against Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.