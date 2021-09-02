PREP FOOTBALL: West Ridge hosts Science Hill in first-ever home game

The arrivals and departures of those American Airlines and Delta jets at Tri-Cities Airport will not produce the only roars emanating off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 this evening in Blountville, Tennessee.
The West Ridge Wolves play the first home game in the history of the football program at 7 p.m., a showdown against the Science Hill Hilltoppers.
While Greeneville’s game at Elizabethton is the most anticipated contest on tonight’s Northeast Tennessee docket, the history-making clash between Big East Conference rivals is the next biggest event.
“Everyone is as excited as can be and we hope to bring just as much excitement to the crowd as they do to us,” said West Ridge senior running back Austin Riner. “There will definitely be some nerves for sure, but it will also just add to the adrenaline and make the game even more fun.”
Born from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South, West Ridge won its opener back on Aug. 20 by rolling up 403 yards of total offense in a 56-14 vanquishing of Volunteer.
Last week’s game against Daniel Boone was canceled after Boone dealt with some coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.
That gave the Wolves more time to prepare for the ‘Toppers.
“West Ridge will be a tough, physical opponent,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter.
It’s an opponent that Carter is very familiar with considering his son, Elias, is a sophomore at West Ridge and a member of the football team.
West Ridge wide receiver/defensive back, Isaac Haynie, is the son of Science Hill assistant coach Sam Haynie. Another ‘Topper assistant, Ralph Nelson, has a daughter who attends West Ridge.
These connections run deep.
“I have known most of their coaching staff my entire life as well,” Carter said. “So, it should be interesting to say the least.”
After suffering a 34-15 season-opening loss to Elizabethton, Science Hill bounced back with a 36-21 triumph at Anderson County last week.
“We are starting to play a lot better football,” Carter said. “The second half of the Anderson County game was great in all three phases of the game. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum into this week.”
The new kids on the block await in what should be a fun night of football.
“This is our chance to see what 6A football is like,” Riner said. “And our chance to show everyone our type of 6A ball as well.”
