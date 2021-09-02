PREP FOOTBALL: West Ridge hosts Science Hill in first-ever home game

The arrivals and departures of those American Airlines and Delta jets at Tri-Cities Airport will not produce the only roars emanating off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 this evening in Blountville, Tennessee.

The West Ridge Wolves play the first home game in the history of the football program at 7 p.m., a showdown against the Science Hill Hilltoppers.

While Greeneville’s game at Elizabethton is the most anticipated contest on tonight’s Northeast Tennessee docket, the history-making clash between Big East Conference rivals is the next biggest event.

“Everyone is as excited as can be and we hope to bring just as much excitement to the crowd as they do to us,” said West Ridge senior running back Austin Riner. “There will definitely be some nerves for sure, but it will also just add to the adrenaline and make the game even more fun.”

Born from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South, West Ridge won its opener back on Aug. 20 by rolling up 403 yards of total offense in a 56-14 vanquishing of Volunteer.

Last week’s game against Daniel Boone was canceled after Boone dealt with some coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.

That gave the Wolves more time to prepare for the ‘Toppers.