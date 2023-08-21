Aidan Lowe has a lengthy highlight reel, an array of accolades and is the only dude in far Southwest Virginia who can say he once scored eight touchdowns in a high school football game.

Yet, missing from the extensive and ever-growing resume of the Honaker High School senior playmaker are achievements he covets most of all, such as an outright district championship, a playoff win and a regional title.

“It’s big-time motivation,” Lowe said.

Lowe hopes to help Honaker reach heights it hasn’t seen in several years and the speedster is among the many reasons that several folks throughout the area are proclaiming the Tigers the frontrunners for the 2023 VHSL Region 1D championship.

“It’s a good thing to be thought of as the favorites,” second-year head coach Todd Tiller said. “In a way it means you have a talented team coming up and there are a lot of expectations. We’re taking it one day at a time and not thinking ahead. You can’t get there at the end unless you take care of the little things up front, so we are attacking every day.”

Honaker’s offensive attack is explosive with a quartet of game-changers in Aidan Lowe, quarterback Peyton Musick, wide receiver/safety Parker Bandy and tight end Malachi Lowe.

Aidan Lowe is one of the most dynamic players in Southwest Virginia and scored eight touchdowns last year in a win over Patrick Henry. He finished with 1,393 rushing yards, 445 receiving yards and 291 kick return yards, but his season came to a tough end when he broke his leg in a first-round playoff loss at Grundy.

He is back to 100 percent after a full recovery, which likely means trouble for opposing defenses.

“Aidan is all-purpose and can score from anywhere on the field,” Tiller said.

Musick threw for 1,907 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

“Peyton made leaps last year and improved each week,” Tiller said. “There was a three-game stretch where he threw 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has a firm grasp of the offense and will be a benefit this year having him in the same offense.”

Bandy caught 40 passes for 732 yards and eight TDs, while snagging six interceptions as a safety.

“He’s savvy and has athleticism,” Tiller said. “He always seems to be a step ahead. He finds the holes in the defense, has great hands and runs great routes.”

Malachi Lowe (21 catches, 275 yards) was a first-team All-Region 1D performer as well.

Meanwhile, Richlands transfer Tyler Cole is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound force on both sides of the ball.

Avery Musick, Nick Ball, Jaxon Dye, Elijah Musick, Maddox Sykes, Aiden Gilbert, Jacob Powers, Peyton Whited, Blake Sheppard, Isaac Johnson, Whited and Austin Clayburne are just a few of the other names to remember when it comes to Tiller’s Tigers.

“We are a very seasoned team and experience always helps,” Aidan Lowe said. “Every game you play has changed you in some way and made you a better player.”

The team has rejoined the Hogoheegee District after competing in the Black Diamond District since 1988. The Tigers previously competed in the Hogo from the 1978-79 through 1987-88 school years.

They make a quality league even better.

Since the current playoff system was adopted in 2017, the Hogoheegee District has won five of the six Region 1D titles and eight of the 12 regional finalists during that span have been from the league.

Chilhowie, Patrick Henry and Holston have won regional championships as Hogo representatives since ’17.

“I think the competition with the old rivals in the Black Diamond was great,” Tiller said. “The Hogo is a great fit for us and we can get some JV games out of that now too. … It’s a welcome change and we’re glad to be a part of it and look forward to each week having tough games.”

Honaker joins the Hogo, while Lebanon exits as the Pioneers shift to the Class 2 Southwest District.

“I thought the Hogo was dead less than 10 years ago when George Wythe moved out of it [for the Mountain Empire District after the 2016-17 school year] and Rural Retreat moved out of it for a little while [Fall 2017 through Spring 2019],” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “But the Hogo is probably better now than it has been in a long time.”

No matter the league, Honaker is aiming for a breakthrough come playoff time. The last postseason win for the Tigers came in 2018.

“It’s good to have that hunger and motivation for that,” Tiller said. “They want to leave their own mark and legacy here at Honaker.”