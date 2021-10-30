PREP FOOTBALL: Volunteer takes 35-13 win over Sullivan East

Heavy rains moved into the area about an hour before kickoff and continued as the game began. Volunteer and East each committed a turnover in the first minute of play, and the two teams combined for eight total miscues on a soaked, sloppy night.

The Falcons turned over the ball five times but still won comfortably, holding East to 156 yards of total offense with most of that coming in the fourth frame. With the usually potent downfield passing game struggling to click, Volunteer relied on its running offense more than usual. Jared Counts led the way with 117 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 74-yard breakaway touchdown run with 9:42 remaining in the second period. Dawson Dykes added 98 yards including a touchdown, his 13th of the season.

Barrett threw for 130 yards, enough to reach the milestone, and broke the 5,000-yard barrier on a screen pass to Counts that the senior took for a 27-yard gain. Barrett’s first two completions were both touchdowns, and both to his top target Heath Miller, from 38 and 12 yards, respectively. Barrett also threw three interceptions.

Taylor Cross, Masun Tate and Brown each picked off Barrett once.

“What could we have done if we hadn’t turned the ball over five times?” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “I never thought we’d have five turnovers.