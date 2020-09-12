PREP FOOTBALL: Volunteer rolls past Sullivan East, 55-13

“We had bright spots, but you don’t see those just by looking at the scoreboard,” Sullivan East coach J.C. Simmons said. “The bottom line is that we have to come together as a family. We talk a lot about being a family, and families don’t splint apart. They come together in tough times.”

Juniors Luke Hare and Hunter Brown caught the touchdown passes for Sullivan East, but Brown was forced out of the game late in the first quarter with a knee injury.

The other hero for Volunteer was quarterback Garrison Barrett, a tall junior who completed his first nine passes for 93 yards.

Barrett said the inventive runs from Johnson inspired the entire team.

“Cameron is crazy athletic,” Barrett said. “And those cutbacks are insane. He just puts his foot in the ground and goes.”

Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan has come to expect magic from Johnson.

“I can’t say enough about Cameron,” McMillan said. “He made great runs and he didn’t get touched much, so we were blocking pretty good. Even though we only scored six points in our first two games, I’ve been telling the players that we were close. And it hit tonight.”

Simmons was impressed by the work of Johnson.