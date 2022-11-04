Prep Football: Virginia High snaps 19-game skid against Richlands

BRISTOL, Va. – The seniors in Bristol which were clad in orange and black were not alive in 1999.

However, they got the memo on the importance of a win on senior night—especially with it ending a 19-game losing streak against a district rival.

Behind six touchdowns from Brody Jones and three touchdowns from Conner Davidson, Virginia High defeated Richlands 52-28 in the Southwest District regular season finale at Gene Malcolm Stadium Friday.

The Bearcats triumph was the first over Richlands since 1999.

“This is very exciting, man. It feels like you are gaining some momentum to be victorious and be able to win a playoff game,” Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson noted. “We knew they were not the type of team to just lay down. We knew they would keep battling. We did not want to give them too much life. We kept responding.”

Patterson was very complimentary of Jones and Patterson postgame.

“They are our leaders,” Patterson said. “We go as they go. Conner has been phenomenal for years. Brody has been phenomenal all year. He has been so good for us. We are not where we are without those two guys.”

Brody Jones wasted no time to get the Bearcats on the brightly lit scoreboard in Bristol. With 9:43 remaining in the first quarter, Jones found Conner Davidson on a 32-yard strike as the Bearcats made their mark first. Owen Dean’s extra point was no good making the Virginia High advantage 6-0.

After a quick four and out, Richlands punted the ball back to the Bearcats who did not waste any time at clawing the Blues a second time in the first frame.

This time, Patrick Poku etched his name into the box score on his senior night. The Bearcats senior speedster took an end around hand off 52 yards to extend the Virginia High lead to 14-0 after Jones punched in a two-point conversion run.

As the whistle sounded on the first quarter, the second quarter opened in a similar manner for the Bearcats.

With 11:52 remaining in the second quarter, Davidson found his way into the end zone for the second time on Friday. Davidson reeled in a seven-yard pass from Jones for the duos second scoring strike to push the Bearcats lead to 21-0.

While all the momentum in the world seemed to stay with the gang from the Birthplace of Country Music, Richlands turned to its trusty stead.

While the seniors in orange and black owned the first frame and the beginning of the second quarter, Blue Tornado senior quarterback Dylan Brown looked to make his mark on the contest.

Brown orchestrated a 19-play drive for Richlands which he capped off with his own 27-yard sprint to pay dirt to place Richlands on the board for the first time Friday. Isaiah Bandy’s extra point cut the Blue Tornado deficit to 21-7 with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter.

The Blue Tornado’s heart continued to beat. A couple plays later, its pulse strengthened.

With 4:55 remaining in the second frame, Blue Tornado defensive back Collin Adkins intercepted a Jones pass inside Bearcat territory to set Richlands up nicely as the half came ot a close.

The Blues did not shy away from Adkins as Brown found the five-foot-11 freshman on an 11-yard toss to the end zone with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. All of a sudden the once 21-point Bearcat lead had been cut to seven, with the scoreboard reading 21-14 in favor of the homestanding Bearcats.

However, the Bearcats would deliver one last dose of Cat Scratch Fever to the Blues before the first half ended. On the ensuing kickoff, Davidson completed his hat trick on the evening. The senior Bearcat sprinter housed a kickoff on the end of a 78-yard return to extend the Bearcats lead back to 14 with 1:22 remaining in the first half. Virginia High took a 28-14 lead into halftime.

“It was a magical night. The moment they kicked it I was in my head. I said, ‘I’m housing this.’ I saw the hole and I hit it,” Davidson noted after gaining 130 all-purpose yards. “We battled through some adversity but we got through it.”

Richlands opened the second half with a familiar face in a familiar place.

Brown, the five-foot-11, 185-pound senior, found the end zone for the third time Friday with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter. The Richlands standout found the end zone on a three-yard push to cut Richlands deficit back to seven with Virginia High holding a 28-21 advantage.

However, the Bearcats answered the bell. With Richlands breathing down its neck, Virginia High turned to its senior quarterback. This time, after spreading the wealth early, Jones called his own number with 5:24 left in the frame and scored on a one-yard touchdown to push the Bearcat lead to 35-21 which would be the score at the end of the third frame.

The fourth frame started just as the third frame ended—with more production from the legs of Jones.

With 9:41 remaining in the contest, Jones once again called his number. The Virginia High signal caller scampered into the end zone for the second time Friday from three yards out to extend the Virginia High lead to 42-21.

However, the Blues were not done yet. With 7:19 left in the district tilt, Brown found Gavin Whited on a 42-yard bomb to bring the score to 42-28. Brown finished his night with 78 passing yards and 195 rushing yards with four total scores.

However, Jones continued his senior night that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

The Bearcats quarterback took off on a 46-yard dash to paydirt for his fifth overall touchdown Friday night to push the Bearcats advantage to 49-28 with 4:41 remaining.

“This feels awesome. I was not here for all those other losses [to Richlands], but I was here for three of them. This just feels amazing—especially on senior night,” Jones said after his 307 total yard, six touchdown performance. “We have to cherish this over the weekend but we have to get back to work. We gotta stay clicking. We have to stay on a level. We cannot get too high or get too low.”

The Virginia High cannons did not stop there. With 1:53, Owen Dean knocked in a 26-yard field goal to push the Bearcat lead to 52-28 which would be the final when the dust settled in Bristol.

The victory pushes the Bearcats into the playoffs with much momentum after finishing the regular season 8-2.

“God is good,” Patterson stated. “We are thankful for the opportunity and that He has blessed us with this opportunity.”

As for Richlands, the Blues miss the playoffs for the second time in three years after Wise Central’s victory over Grundy. The Blues finish 2-8 for the first time since 1999.

“We made too many mistakes to win the ball game. Virginia High has some athletes. You just cannot make mistakes,” Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter said. “I am really proud of all of them.”

Richlands 0 14 7 7—28

Virginia High 14 14 7 17--52

Scoring Summary

V—Davidson 32 yard pass from Jones (kick no good)

V—Pa. Poku 52 yard run (run good)

V—Davidson 7 yard pass from Jones (Dean kick)

R—D. Brown 27 yard run (Bandy kick)

R—Adkins 11 yard pass from D. Brown (Bandy kick)

V—Davidson 78 yard kickoff return (Dean kick)

R—D. Brown 3 yard run (Bandy kick)

V—Jones 1 yard run (Dean kick)

V—Jones 3 yard run (Dean kick)

R—Whited 42 yard pass from D. Brown (Bandy kick)

V—Jones 46 yard run (Dean kick)

V—Dean 26 yard FG

Team Stats

First Downs: R 18, V 16; Rushes-Yards: R 47-225, V 33-267; Passing Yards: R 111, V 99; Comp.-Att.-Int: R 6-21-1, V 8-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, V 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 9-80, V 3-20; Punts-Average: R 3-40.7, V 0-0.