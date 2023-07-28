While nothing is yet set in stone, it appears that the Virginia High Bearcats will be playing their home football games at Gene Malcolm Stadium after all.

Some structural issues with the aging concrete home bleachers at the venue that opened in 1974 had led to that section of the stadium being closed during soccer matches in the spring.

With football season looming, there has been ongoing contingency plans regarding where VHS would play its five regular-season home games.

“Everything looks like we are playing at Gene Malcolm, but there are a couple of scenarios that we are working through,” said VHS athletic director Brad Harper.

What are those scenarios?

“The first is work that will create a temporary solution completed in the near future that will allow us to use home bleachers,” Harper said. “The second is the home bleachers will remain closed and both sets of fans will sit in visiting bleachers. We would bring in some portable seating for bands and possibly student seating. Obviously we are hoping for option one, but many people are still working very diligently behind the scenes to make that a reality. I am very appreciative of the work and collaboration with the City of Bristol, especially Jake Chapman and Randy Eads.”

The Bearcats are scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 25 against the Patrick Henry Rebels.

“In discussion with PH about some options, but worst-case scenario we will play at Gene Malcolm with a reduced ticket capacity if the temporary fix is not competed by Aug. 25,” Harper said. “We will make a final decision no later than Aug. 18 about the location of this game, but more than likely sooner.”

If games are held at Gene Malcolm Stadium, spectators can expect some changes.

“No one will be allowed behind the home stands,” Harper said. “So concession stands will be the baseball concessions and the visiting concessions. When larger crowds are expected there may be some porta-johns brought in to help ease restroom lines.”

There is also work to be done beyond the 2023 season.

“The main repairs will be completed at the conclusion of football season,” Harper said.

Radford (Sept. 8), Ridgeview (Sept. 15), Tazewell (Oct. 6) and Marion (Nov. 3) are the other teams on the home docket for the Bearcats this fall.

“The main issues now are the timing and costs of repairs,” Harper said. “I feel really confident that we will play at least four of our five scheduled home games at Gene Malcolm and all five are a real possibility. I am excited and thankful that things are starting to fall into place and I hope that our coaches, players and fans will be also.”