PREP FOOTBALL: Virginia High impressive in scrimmage against Eastside

BRISTOL, Va. – Derrick Patterson is in his first season as the head football coach at Virginia High, but he isn’t the only newcomer making a big impact for the Bearcats.
Freshman linebacker Alijah Burks racked up four tackles for loss, rushed for 48 yards and caught two passes for 19 yards as VHS dominated a scrimmage against the Eastside Spartans on Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
Patterson became the new boss of the Bearcats in May after a successful seven-year run at Holston and his squad produced plenty of positives for the decent-sized crowd that turned out to catch their first glimpse at the team. Virginia High put 11 touchdowns on the board, while holding Eastside out of the end zone.
As for Burks, his reputation preceded him.
“ I knew a little about him when he was in middle school, because Holston’s eighth-grade team came over and played against Virginia Middle,” Patterson said. “I had heard about him and knew he was a good athlete. He did a great job of running downhill, ripping through blocks and he ran the ball hard. That was exciting to see. We’re going to have to have some of those young guys step up for us.”
Many familiar faces certainly delivered on Friday.
Senior running back Stevie Thomas gained 201 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns.
Quarterback Brody Jones threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns, hooking up twice with Patrick Poku and Ajaani Delaney for scores. Donnie Thomas also snagged a TD grab, while Jones, Conner Davidson and Dashaun Taylor ripped off long touchdown runs.
“ It was pretty good,” Patterson said. “I felt like we did what we thought we could do. Our speed showed and everybody knows that’s our strength. We’re really athletic, but I was more so concerned with how we are doing everywhere else – up front on both sides of the ball. We have to be really sound fundamentally and we have to be a lot more physical. I thought we did a pretty decent job today.”
Eastside had a problem slowing down Stevie Thomas, something that will likely flummox all the teams on the Bearcats’ schedule this season. Thomas scored on 60-yard touchdown runs three of the first four times he touched the ball.
“ He’s special,” said Eastside coach Michael Rhodes. “They don’t make ‘em like that every day.”
It’s part of a tough preseason gauntlet for Eastside as the Spartans play Union next Friday in a VHSL Benefit Game.
“ That’s how we want to do it,” Rhodes said. “We want to have the front end of our schedule top-heavy to where we can be ready for our Cumberland District run. We knew coming in they had a lot of athletes. From playing Coach Patterson several times while he was at Holston, he’s always had his teams well-prepared and well-coached. With that many athletes, they are going to be a force.”
Ajaani Delaney, a senior, is the cousin of Burks and said his younger relative has plenty of potential.
In fact, he feels the same way about the entire team.
“ Coach Patterson pushes us to the limit and is trying to make us better players and better people,” Delaney said. “We fought hard tonight, we were aggressive and we have to play like that throughout the season.”
Virginia High plays at Gate City next Friday in a VHSL Benefit Game, before Patterson officially makes his head-coaching debut on Aug. 27 against the Tazewell Bulldogs.
“ Everybody’s fighting different battles this time of year,” Patterson said. “But these kids work hard, bring a good attitude and we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”
Scoring Plays
VHS – Poku 51 pass from Jones
VHS – S. Thomas 60 run
VHS – S. Thomas 60 run
VHS – Poku 60 pass from Jones
VHS – S. Thomas 60 run
VHS – Delaney 17 pass from Jones
VHS – Jones 46 run
VHS – Davidson 50 run
VHS – Taylor 60 run
VHS – Delaney 60 pass from Jones
VHS – D. Thomas 60 pass from Jones