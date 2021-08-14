PREP FOOTBALL: Virginia High impressive in scrimmage against Eastside

Quarterback Brody Jones threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns, hooking up twice with Patrick Poku and Ajaani Delaney for scores. Donnie Thomas also snagged a TD grab, while Jones, Conner Davidson and Dashaun Taylor ripped off long touchdown runs.

“ It was pretty good,” Patterson said. “I felt like we did what we thought we could do. Our speed showed and everybody knows that’s our strength. We’re really athletic, but I was more so concerned with how we are doing everywhere else – up front on both sides of the ball. We have to be really sound fundamentally and we have to be a lot more physical. I thought we did a pretty decent job today.”

Eastside had a problem slowing down Stevie Thomas, something that will likely flummox all the teams on the Bearcats’ schedule this season. Thomas scored on 60-yard touchdown runs three of the first four times he touched the ball.

“ He’s special,” said Eastside coach Michael Rhodes. “They don’t make ‘em like that every day.”

It’s part of a tough preseason gauntlet for Eastside as the Spartans play Union next Friday in a VHSL Benefit Game.