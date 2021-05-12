PREP FOOTBALL: Virginia High football coach Crist leaving for Radford

The football players at Virginia High gathered in the school auditorium Wednesday morning for an urgent meeting.
They soon learned that head coach Michael Crist was leaving after an eight-year run with the Bearcats to become the boss of the Radford High School Bobcats.
“It was a hard conversation. I just felt like it was important to talk to the kids in person,” Crist said.
Crist, 42, said he valued the relationships with his players and assistant coaches just as much as the triumphs on the field.
One of the biggest victories for Crist came in 2013 during his debut season in Bristol. Despite long odds, the Bearcats recorded a 45-40 win at Gretna in the opening round of the Region 2A West playoffs. That was the first postseason victory for the Bearcats in nine years.
“It was a fun night, but we had so many special moments,” Crist said. “I think the world of all my former players and coaches, and I respect them greatly.”
As word of his hiring filtered out Wednesday, Crist heard from many of those ex-Bearcats.
“My phone was blowing up,” Crist said. “Before school let out, I had probably 30 texts along with another six voice mails and double-digit messages on Twitter.”
Late Wednesday afternoon, Crist chatted at length with legendary former Radford High School football coach Norman Lineburg. The football field at Radford is named after Lineburg, who won 284 games and two Group AA state championships over 37 years with the Bobcats.
“Coach Lineburg is first-class all the way and I’m honored to carry on the traditions that he built and that coach Matthew Saunders continued the past 14 years,” Crist said. “My dad and Coach Lineburg were competitors, and they are also good friends.”
David Crist, the father of Michael, recorded 239 wins and two state titles as the head football coach at Blacksburg for four decades.
Just as he did at VHS, Michael Crist plans to stress weight training at Radford where he will guide the strength and conditioning program.
Michael Crist graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1997 and played football at Bridgewater College. His journey as an assistant coach included stops at Blacksburg, Brookville, Warren County and Amherst County.
Crist also served as a graduate assistant to former Virginia Tech strength and conditioning guru Mike Gentry, who currently works in the same capacity at Emory & Henry.
Under Crist, the Bearcats posted a record of 33-49 with five playoff berths. That mark includes a 3-3 record this past season.
“We’ve faced some adversity along the way, but it’s not always about the wins and losses,” Crist said. “A lot of my former players reached out today and that would make any coach feel good.”
The eight-year run for Crist at VHS was the longest for any VHS football coach since Jerry Watford directed the Bearcats from 1961-70.
“My coaching staff was awesome, I had a great relationship with the school administration, and my family has so many close friends in Bristol,” Crist said. “This is a bittersweet process because you are saying goodbye to people you care about while also feeling excitement over a new opportunity and challenge.”
According to Crist, the Radford position was enticing on many levels.
“Along with tradition of the Radford football program, the chance to be closer to our families was certainly a draw for my wife and I,” Crist said.
Radford posted a 4-2 record this season, falling 41-12 to eventual Class 2 state titlist Appomattox in the playoffs.
“There is a strong brand of football in the New River Valley,” Crist said. “In a lot of ways, it’s similar to the Southwest District in terms of coaches and teams.”
No coach has been selected to replace Crist at VHS. Crist said he kept his assistants updated as he explored the Radford job.
“Our staff is super tight, and I talked with my assistants as I went through the process,” Crist said. “It’s always hard to leave, but this position at Radford just fit in all the right areas.
Crist said he will treasure his experiences at VHS, especially that gritty 2013 squad which bounced back from a 3-5 start to win six games and upset Gretna in the playoffs behind durable running back Justin Brown.
“We had some great times,” Crist said. “My emotions have run the gamut today.”
