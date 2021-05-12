PREP FOOTBALL: Virginia High football coach Crist leaving for Radford

The football players at Virginia High gathered in the school auditorium Wednesday morning for an urgent meeting.

They soon learned that head coach Michael Crist was leaving after an eight-year run with the Bearcats to become the boss of the Radford High School Bobcats.

“It was a hard conversation. I just felt like it was important to talk to the kids in person,” Crist said.

Crist, 42, said he valued the relationships with his players and assistant coaches just as much as the triumphs on the field.

One of the biggest victories for Crist came in 2013 during his debut season in Bristol. Despite long odds, the Bearcats recorded a 45-40 win at Gretna in the opening round of the Region 2A West playoffs. That was the first postseason victory for the Bearcats in nine years.

“It was a fun night, but we had so many special moments,” Crist said. “I think the world of all my former players and coaches, and I respect them greatly.”

As word of his hiring filtered out Wednesday, Crist heard from many of those ex-Bearcats.

“My phone was blowing up,” Crist said. “Before school let out, I had probably 30 texts along with another six voice mails and double-digit messages on Twitter.”