PREP FOOTBALL: Virginia High Bearcats put 63 points on the board in blasting of John Battle

BRISTOL, Va. - Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones is in a happy place.
Through two games, the 6-foot-4 junior has directed the Bearcats to a pair of convincing wins by using a variety of weapons.
The latest thrill ride for VHS was Friday’s 63-0 victory at John Battle.
Jones passed for one score and ran for another as the Bearcats generated 370 total yards.
‘It’s awesome to play quarterback in an offense like this,” Jones said. “We’ve got guys who can run, catch and block.”
VHS was coming off a 37-14 defeat of Tazewell where the Bearcats recorded over 367 yards.
The Bearcats posted a 3-3 record in the spring. Jones said the turnaround under new head coach Der-rick Patterson can be traced to one word
“Culture. Coach Patterson has changed everything from conditioning and confidence to execution,” Jones said.
Jones displayed his versatility Friday by returning a fumble for a score and connecting with Patrick Poku on a 76-yard TD pass.
“Throwing the ball deep, that’s my favorite,” Jones said.
A huge crowd showed up on Battle Hill, but VHS ended the suspense early with a 35-point barrage in the opening quarter.
As usual, the big play master for the Bearcats was senior running back Stevie Thomas. On his first carry, Thomas followed the block of Lewis Stuart to score on a 54-yard run.
Thomas finished the night with 139 yards rushing and three scores on just five first half carries. Poku added two interceptions, while steady senior Ajaani Delaney scored on a 48-yard interception return.
According to Patterson, the success of the Bearcats is a team thing.
“This is about the coaches and the players,” Patterson said. “Everybody has just tried to buy into es-tablishing a better culture. We feel like we have some talent, but we’re working on being a little more disciplined and caring about each other.”
A lack of size was a concern for VHS entering the season but athletes such as linebacker Lucas Alvarado, safety Conner Davidson are performing at a high level along with linemen like Kavonta Smith and Cody Griffith.
“Our linemen are improving every week,” Patterson said. “Things are going well now but we need our culture to stay intact when we face adversity. I think we’ve got some really good kids that will lead us the right way.”
John Battle coach Bradley Ricker was impressed with the balance of the Bearcats.
“Great team with great speed. I mean, they’ve got some athletes and Coach Patterson is doing a great job,” Ricker said.
The Trojans managed 129 yards behind the creativity of 5-10 sophomore quarterback Braxton Emer-son. Adjusting to the defense with quick-hitting passes and clever runs, Emerson completed 13 passes for 85 yards and led the Trojans with 38 yards rushing.
“Braxton made good reads,” Ricker said. “We’ve just got to execute and make plays.”
Battle committed four turnovers in the first half, including three interceptions. VHS also converted a blocked punt from Davidson into a touchdown by Donnie Thomas.
Ricker said that senior Miguel Blanco is out for the season for unspecified reasons.
The fun extended to the final minutes for VHS when lineman Chelsey King entered the game. According to VHS officials, King is the first female to play football for the Bearcats in recent history.
Jones is eager for more happy nights.
“I get to do whatever I want with this offense and it works. That’s a cool feeling,” Jones said.
Virginia High 35 7 7 14-63
John Battle 0 0 0 0-0
Scoring Summary
VHS – S. Thomas 54 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 48 interception return (Cox kick)
VHS – S. Thomas 5 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Poku 76 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
VHS – S. Thomas 70 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Jones 21 run (Cox kick)
VHS – D. Thomas 21 blocked punt return (Cox kick)
VHS – Keyshawn Smith 5 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Daggs 29 run (Cox kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 11, JB 6; Rushes-Yards: VHS 22-273, JB 23-44; Passing Yards: VHS 97, JB 85; Comp.-Att.-Int.: VHS 3-5-0; JB 13-22-3; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 2-0, JB 4-1; Penalties-Yards: VHS 4-46, JB 7-50; Punts-Average: VHS 1-27, JB 1-32
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544