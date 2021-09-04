PREP FOOTBALL: Virginia High Bearcats put 63 points on the board in blasting of John Battle

As usual, the big play master for the Bearcats was senior running back Stevie Thomas. On his first carry, Thomas followed the block of Lewis Stuart to score on a 54-yard run.

Thomas finished the night with 139 yards rushing and three scores on just five first half carries. Poku added two interceptions, while steady senior Ajaani Delaney scored on a 48-yard interception return.

According to Patterson, the success of the Bearcats is a team thing.

“This is about the coaches and the players,” Patterson said. “Everybody has just tried to buy into es-tablishing a better culture. We feel like we have some talent, but we’re working on being a little more disciplined and caring about each other.”

A lack of size was a concern for VHS entering the season but athletes such as linebacker Lucas Alvarado, safety Conner Davidson are performing at a high level along with linemen like Kavonta Smith and Cody Griffith.

“Our linemen are improving every week,” Patterson said. “Things are going well now but we need our culture to stay intact when we face adversity. I think we’ve got some really good kids that will lead us the right way.”

John Battle coach Bradley Ricker was impressed with the balance of the Bearcats.