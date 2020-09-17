PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings make road debut at Morristown East

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s been said anything can happen to a football team in 2020. Tennessee High can relate.
Less than 24 hours before the Vikings were supposed to tangle with Knox Halls last Friday, the game was canceled due to coronavirus concerns in Knoxville.
Just like that, the Vikings were left sitting at home instead of playing football.
“Nothing surprises us anymore. I know that any week that can happen,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “I think it kind of woke us up with safety protocols. We do what we are supposed to do, but they don’t always do what they are supposed to do outside of school so I think they are going to take that a little bit more serious.
“We wanted to play, I thought we have a good chance of going down there and winning, but those things happen these days.”
Mays and several of his coaches did go to Knoxville last Friday to watch Morristown East drop a 39-14 decision at Gibbs. Up next for the Vikings is a road trip to face the Hurricanes tonight at Burke-Toney Stadium.
Tennessee High was victorious 42-7 last season, but elusive quarterback Cole Henson missed that game with an injury. Henson has thrown for 270 yards and run for more than 100 for the Hurricanes, while Ethan Ledford has run for 232 yards. Shaffer Harville had eight receptions in the loss at Gibbs.
“[Henson] is a big challenge for us. He is at his best when he is scrambling and making plays,” said Mays, who used former Texas A&M signal-caller Johnny Manziel as a comparison to Henson. “He can make plays outside the pocket and he can run, shifty, we are going to have to contain him definitely and make him throw from the pocket when he does or get him sacked.”
Isaac Long leads the Morristown East defense, which blanked Cherokee to open the season 34-0.
“The key will be to be consistent on offense,” said Hurricanes’ head coach Caleb Stover, in an email. “We have to be able to run and throw the ball effectively. Defensively we have to be able to control their run game and not give up the big plays.
“Obviously they have some great athletes that can make plays and help take the focus off [Jaden] Keller.”
Mays wanted to see how his Vikings had improved the trenches last week and that hasn’t changed ahead of this one.
“I was anxious to see how how we ran the football, the same scenario this week,” said Mays, whose Vikings will take charter buses – one person per seat – with revenue raised by selling pizzas. “We showed with [Daniel] Boone that if we were really trying to stress the run we have got receivers open because they had to come down and commit to the box.
“We hope to do the same thing and hopefully Steven [Johnson] will have some success and get the balls to those guys that can make plays. If we can get the ball to them, they can make some plays.”
Stover said the key to slowly down the Vikings will be a strong effort by his defensive line.
“They will have to be solid and control the Tennessee High run game and put pressure on Johnson,” Stover said.
Tennessee High will make its first road trip to the season, having had a practice run for it last week before the at Knox Halls was canceled.
“That is the good thing. We had our away game talk last week, how to focus in and what we need to take care of on a road trip. I will just reiterate those things before they leave and we will be ready to go,” he said. “It is not such a long trip. They are more anxious to play now because we lost last week.”
***
Mays also confirmed that Tennessee High will play Greeneville at the Stone Castle on Sept. 25 to fill an open date created when Virginia pushed its season in 2021. The Red Devils are 1-2 this season, but have won at least 10 games seven years in a row, including consecutive unbeaten campaigns and state championships in 2017-18.
These clubs last played in 2010, with the Greene Devils coming out on top, one year after the Vikings finished with the win.
“It is interesting that you can find a game, number one, and number two, be able to find a game like that,” Mays said. “I think if you are going to have a good program you have got to play good teams and this was an opportunity for us to play a good team that we can compete with and our players are anxious to play against those guys.
“What better night than Friday night in the Castle playing the Greeneville Greene Devils.”
Just playing football is good for Mays, whose Vikings are in the unusual position of having played just two games into mid-September.
“It has been two weeks since we played. We are not guaranteed tomorrow night, hopefully we get to play. Nothing is guaranteed next week…” Mays said. “We couldn’t afford to have two weeks off again, we have got to play. That is the only way you get better and playing good opponents like that, that bring the best out in you. I am all about playing guys like that.
“They are going to come in here, big crowd, great program, great players, well coached, that is the kind of games you enjoy. I love being on the sidelines for those tough hard-nosed football games.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
