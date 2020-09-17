PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings make road debut at Morristown East

“[Henson] is a big challenge for us. He is at his best when he is scrambling and making plays,” said Mays, who used former Texas A&M signal-caller Johnny Manziel as a comparison to Henson. “He can make plays outside the pocket and he can run, shifty, we are going to have to contain him definitely and make him throw from the pocket when he does or get him sacked.”

Isaac Long leads the Morristown East defense, which blanked Cherokee to open the season 34-0.

“The key will be to be consistent on offense,” said Hurricanes’ head coach Caleb Stover, in an email. “We have to be able to run and throw the ball effectively. Defensively we have to be able to control their run game and not give up the big plays.

“Obviously they have some great athletes that can make plays and help take the focus off [Jaden] Keller.”

Mays wanted to see how his Vikings had improved the trenches last week and that hasn’t changed ahead of this one.