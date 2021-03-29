PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff picture uncertain due to COVID-19

The final week of the regular season for Virginia High School League football teams has already been marked by uncertainty and schedule shifts as several squads make a push for the playoffs.
Ridgeview, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton had to cancel their games scheduled for this week while following COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols.
Ridgeview had an individual within the program test positive for COVID-19 last week and had to cancel its final two regular-season games against Mountain 7 District rivals Abingdon and Union. The Wolfpack (2-1) saw their postseason chances take a major hit and head coach Todd Tiller said his team hopes to play a Plus-One game next week.
Plus-one games are being used by the VHSL this year so teams who do not make the playoffs can play another non-playoff qualifier on April 9 or 10.
Twin Springs had a player test positive for the coronavirus and will not play Rye Cove this week. The Titans are 1-3.
“It’s unfortunate, but I will always put the health of my players first and the health of my kids is way more important than a football game,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “So, I am glad [the player] got checked out and is doing much better now. … This means it will be the end of our season. I hate it for our seniors, but they have overcome so much adversity that this is just another bump in the road for these guys. They will become better young men in life, because of the way they have handled these uncertain situations.”
J.I. Burton took a 25-0 win over Twin Springs on Friday night and will now have a 10-day quarantine due to the exposure to COVID-19 and will not play the regularly-scheduled game against Eastside this week. The Raiders (3-1) can return to practice on April 6 and currently sit in fourth in the VHSL Region 1D playoff power points rating scale.
With those three teams sidelined, the schedule has been shaken up with a couple of contests added to the docket.
Rye Cove was originally supposed to host Twin Springs, but will instead welcome the Rural Retreat Indians on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.
Eastside was supposed to play J.I. Burton, while Union was scheduled to clash with Ridgeview this week. Instead, the two teams will now play on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Carl McConnell Stadium in Coeburn.
The VHSL playoffs begin April 10 with the state finals scheduled for May 1.
Either the Region A or B champion will host the championship game this fall according to the VHSL website.
As for Twin Springs, the book has been closed on a truncated spring 2021 football season.
“Our kids will rest up and one we get back to school in two weeks will begin our offseason conditioning,” Warner said. “And get ready for next fall and hopefully, have a normal football season.”
