PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff picture uncertain due to COVID-19

The final week of the regular season for Virginia High School League football teams has already been marked by uncertainty and schedule shifts as several squads make a push for the playoffs.

Ridgeview, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton had to cancel their games scheduled for this week while following COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols.

Ridgeview had an individual within the program test positive for COVID-19 last week and had to cancel its final two regular-season games against Mountain 7 District rivals Abingdon and Union. The Wolfpack (2-1) saw their postseason chances take a major hit and head coach Todd Tiller said his team hopes to play a Plus-One game next week.

Plus-one games are being used by the VHSL this year so teams who do not make the playoffs can play another non-playoff qualifier on April 9 or 10.

Twin Springs had a player test positive for the coronavirus and will not play Rye Cove this week. The Titans are 1-3.