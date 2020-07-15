The Virginia High School League will make a final decision regarding the 2020-21 sports calendar on July 27 and none of the three options currently under consideration include prep football in the fall.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee met Wednesday morning via a Zoom conference call to discuss the plans and Executive Director Billy Haun presented three models in regards to how prep sports could play out across the Commonwealth amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The first option would be to keep the schedule as is, but with the current restrictions and protocols in place only non-contact sports – golf and cross country – could be played in the fall. That would mean the cancellation of football and volleyball seasons.
The second model would see spring sports (except lacrosse) shifted to the fall and vice versa. Baseball, softball, track and field, soccer and tennis would be played in the fall under that plan with football, volleyball and cross country shifted to the spring.
The third model would see a truncated sports season spanning from Dec. 14-June 26.
Winter sports would be held Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (with the first contests being Dec. 28), the traditional fall sports season would go from Feb. 15-May 1 (with the first game scheduled for March 1) and spring sports would be scheduled from April 12-June 26 (with the first play date set for April 26).
Most of the committee members on the conference call – consisting of athletic directors, principals and administrators from across the state – favored the third model.
“It is going to be really strange not having football in the fall,” said J.I. Burton baseball and football coach Jacob Caudill. “As the football and baseball coach, I have mixed feelings because baseball in the fall would be pretty cool. I just hope with whichever model they go with that we will all get to play all sports this year. I think the kids, communities, schools and fans need sports as long as we do it the safest way possible.”
A VHSL sanctioned event hasn’t been held since March 12 when Gate City (girls) and John Marshall (boys) were crowned VHSL Class 2 state basketball champions. Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools a couple of weeks after and the state’s governing body for high school sports has been busy making adjustments in the months since.
No football in the fall? That will be the biggest adjustment of all.
“It’s going to very strange,” said Virginia High football coach Michael Crist. “Literally, a Friday night game in the fall has been on my schedule for 35 years. I think it will really hit when normally we would be opening up with fall camp. The night before the first practice is almost the same anticipation as Christmas morning for coaches.”
Chilhowie football and baseball coach Jeff Robinson shared a similar sentiment.
“I’d say my life is going to be totally different,” he said. “I remember when [former Northwood coach] Billy Wyatt finally got out of coaching a few years ago he told me, ‘For the first time in my adult life, I noticed the leaves turn in the fall.’ So, maybe I’ll get to do that.”
Football is the most popular sport in Southwest Virginia with large crowds and passionate fanbases packing stadiums from Ewing to Wytheville. Most area teams have been holding out-of-season conditioning sessions since June 20 as football teams prepare for a season that is now months away instead of weeks away.
“I’d say the mood is one of disappointment for both players and coaches,” Robinson said. “I could tell some of the seniors were really bummed out when I talked to them. We did have workouts [Wednesday] and we will continue to do so throughout the summer. We plan to finish the workout cycle we started back in June and take a week off for the first week of school. After that we will pick up with something based on what we are allowed to do with this alternating day schedule for school.”
By all accounts, the workouts have been well-attended.
“Since we have started back, our kids and coaches have been eager to compete,” said Holston football coach Derrick Patterson. “Their attitudes, effort, consistency and energy have been top-notch.”
Todd Tiller was hired as Ridgeview’s head football coach in April after being elevated from his job as an assistant. His debut with the Wolfpack will be on hold until March 1 if the third model is adopted.
“I was ready for the games to happen and excited,” Tiller said. “But now this gives me an opportunity to switch gears and have a full offseason with my team now. The kids are disappointed that they have to wait to play. But they are also excited about this different environment and possibility of playing this spring.
“Coaches that I have talked to, we have been discussing this possibility for a few weeks now and talking about how we are going to handle it. … Football to me is a year-round sport, not just seasonal. So, I am going to treat it as offseason football and work on kids getting to know the playbook and getting stronger and faster and in shape with workouts.”
There would likely be no playoff system either if the third model was chosen.
One possibility would be a six-game regular-season schedule with a bowl game to be played between regional rivals at the end of the season.
At least Wednesday’s news didn’t take anybody by total surprise.
“It has become adapt and adapt some more,” Tiller said. “It seems like every day there is something different you have to adjust for.”
There are many questions still yet to be answered about how athletics will play out during the 2020-21 school year.
Unprecedented schedules in unprecedented times.
“If everybody thought 2020 was unusual, wait for 2021,” Robinson said. “Two football seasons and a baseball season. At least I’ll be plenty rested when it gets here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.