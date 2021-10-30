PREP FOOTBALL: VHS goes to 8-1 with 48-14 win over Marion

BRISTOL, Va. – Creating turnovers has been a key part of Virginia High’s success this season.
They did it eight times on Saturday, as the Bearcats improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1997 with a 48-14 Southwest District victory over Marion at a wet Gene Malcolm Stadium
“That is the first time I have been 8-1 too,” said Virginia High first-year head coach Derrick Patterson, whose Bearcats now have an amazing plus-23 turnover margin this season. “It is exciting. Of course anytime you are part of a sports program you want to have a successful season.
“It is nice to have had the success that we have had, but I don’t want to feed too much into that. We just want to stay focused and stay hungry because we want more. That has got to show in practice, that has got to show in more than just game day.”
Virginia High (8-1, 2-1) took a 21-0 halftime lead on three touchdown runs by Stevie Thomas and five of Marion’s eight turnovers, which included five lost fumbles and three interceptions.
“We had a great defensive practice this week,” said Virginia High sophomore Dashaun Taylor, who scored two fourth quarter touchdowns on a 25-yard run and 27-yard interception return. “We executed well, made good plays and we just overall played good as a team.”
Thomas, who didn’t play in the second half, had an electrifying first two quarters, running for 142 yards, including an 84-yard run that set up his second score from seven yards away. He also had three receptions for 69 more yards, including a 50-yard dash on a screen pass from Brody Jones to set up his first score from 10 yards. He also scored from 14 yards after a 45-yard interception return by Jones.
Patrick Poku had his own explosive plays, catching a short pass from Jones and turning it into a 40-yard touchdown and later caught a perfectly thrown ball over his shoulders for a 55-yard score. He finished with five receptions for 119 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on defense, which he returned 59 yards.
Jones, who threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to a fumble recovery and interception on defense, leads an offense that is averaging 48.6 points per game.
“It feels awesome because it makes me know that I can just do whatever, even if I have a mistake they will fix for me,” Jones said. “It is just fun to be able to throw the ball just anywhere and then go make plays and be athletes.”
Marion head coach Tim Smith was pleased with how his squad moved the ball, accumulating 21 first downs and 335 yards, but turnovers just kept happening.
“We knew they were going to make some plays and they got a lot of scores off of those turnovers, which when your defense gets started on the other side of the field the whole game you are in trouble,” Smith said. “The effort was great. I thought our offense executed pretty well other than ball security, but at the end of the day, if you have [eight] turnovers you are not going to win no matter what you do.”
Ajaani Delaney had two fumble recoveries for Virginia High, while Keyshawn Smith and Levi McMurray had one apiece.
“I really don’t know what to think about it. Our kids did a good job preparing, our coaches did a good job preparing this week,” Patterson said. “I felt like we did a good job putting them in a position to be successful and, at the end of the day, the kids have to make plays. I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”
Marion (1-8, 0-3), which visits unbeaten Graham next week, got on the board in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run by Trenton Watkins and a 56-yard pass from Reid Osborne to a wide-open Logan Langston for another score. Osborne threw for 222 yards, with Langston having four catches for 92 yards.
“We are building a foundation and a lot of those guys are coming back for us and we are excited about that,” said Smith, whose Hurricanes forced three turnovers of their own, an interception by JB Carroll and fumble recoveries from Travis Doane and Matthew Nelson. “Right now we are just trying to play as hard as we can. We’ll go down to Graham, give them everything we have got and whatever happens happens.”
Patterson, who hadn’t defeated Marion as an assistant or head coach while at Holston, is still seeking more from his Bearcats.
“We are still looking for some more consistency, really everywhere. I think that is really important as we move forward,” he said. “Next week going to Richlands and then into the playoffs, you have got to be a lot more consistent. I think we have the opportunity to do something really special if we can be more consistent.”
Jones will do his part to make that happen.
“It feels awesome just to be on a team like this, just to be on this run we have had, it just feels awesome to be able to be a part of this group,” said Jones, whose Bearcats have high aspirations. “As far as we can get, state champs. That is our main goal, but we take it game by game. That is just how we roll.”
Marion 0 0 0 14 - 14
Virginia High 6 15 6 21 - 48
Scoring summary
VHS-S.Thomas 10 run (kick failed)
VHS-S.Thomas 7 run (Jones run)
VHS-S.Thomas 14 run (Cox kick)
VHS-Poku 40 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
M-Watkins 4 run (Wolfe kick)
VHS-Poku 55 pass from Jones (run failed)
M-Langston 56 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)
VHS-Taylor 25 run (Cox kick)
VHS-Taylor 27 interception return (Cox kick)
Team Stats
First downs: M 21; VHS 12. Rush-yards: M 37-113; VHS 29-178. Pass yards: M 222; VHS 195. Comp-Att-Int: M 18-31-3; VHS 11-16-1. Fumbles-lost: M 6-5; VHS 4-2. Penalty-yards: M 2-23; VHS 3-23. Punts-Avg: M 2-37.5; VHS 2-37.0.
