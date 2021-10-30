PREP FOOTBALL: VHS goes to 8-1 with 48-14 win over Marion

“I really don’t know what to think about it. Our kids did a good job preparing, our coaches did a good job preparing this week,” Patterson said. “I felt like we did a good job putting them in a position to be successful and, at the end of the day, the kids have to make plays. I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”

Marion (1-8, 0-3), which visits unbeaten Graham next week, got on the board in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run by Trenton Watkins and a 56-yard pass from Reid Osborne to a wide-open Logan Langston for another score. Osborne threw for 222 yards, with Langston having four catches for 92 yards.

“We are building a foundation and a lot of those guys are coming back for us and we are excited about that,” said Smith, whose Hurricanes forced three turnovers of their own, an interception by JB Carroll and fumble recoveries from Travis Doane and Matthew Nelson. “Right now we are just trying to play as hard as we can. We’ll go down to Graham, give them everything we have got and whatever happens happens.”

Patterson, who hadn’t defeated Marion as an assistant or head coach while at Holston, is still seeking more from his Bearcats.