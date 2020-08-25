PREP FOOTBALL: VHS coach Michael Crist was brought up in the game

BRISTOL, Va. – Michael Crist was introduced to football while following his father at work.
Dave Crist served as the head coach at Blacksburg High School for 40 years before retiring in 2014.
“From the time I was five, I’ve been at a football game every Friday night in the fall,” Michael said. “I started out as a ball boy for my father, then I got to carry a clip board and chart plays in the eighth grade. That was fun.”
The younger Crist had more fun as a player at Blacksburg and Bridgewater College.
Flash forward to the topsy-turvy spring and summer of 2020.
As Crist prepared for his eighth year leading the Virginia High program, he learned that the VHSL had pushed back the start of the season until the spring due to COVID-19.
Crist and his Bearcats could not even use a football in practice until two weeks ago.
“Life is different now, and it’s going to be different over the next few months,” Crist said.
Classes began at Virginia High Thursday, with students and staff wearing face masks and following other safety guidelines. The majority of students opted for in-person learning, which will be offered four days a week.
“If we want to have sports, we’ve got to be safe and smart with the school procedures,” Crist said.
As for football, Crist plans to wait several weeks before devising a plan for workouts.
“Most coaches are really good planners. They like to have control and be organized,” Crist said.
Crist usually prepares a calendar for his team that goes from April through December. The Crist guide details every spring and summer workout along with fall practice and game day procedures.
So where does the 2020 VHS football calendar stand?
“I think we’re at the point where a calendar is not worth the paper because everything is going to change a week later,” Crist said. “It’s just the unknown of everything, that’s the hard part.”
The current catchphrase for the Bearcats is all about the basics.
“To find a path through this, we have to deal with today and not worry about tomorrow or next week,” Crist said.
Dominic Norris, a senior who play key roles on offense and defense for VHS, said the Bearcats have been following that advice.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen when we found out that football season was postponed this fall,” Norris said. “But having the opportunity to play this spring helps. We’ve all just been working out together and trying to move forward.”
As of Monday, a total of 34 states still plan to plan to play high school football at some point this fall. The season is already underway in Tennessee, and six other states.
“I’m pulling for them all,” Crist said. “I really hope Tennessee gets things going with as few bumps as possible. That will give Virginia schools a chance to watch and learn, and their example will give us a better shot at playing this spring.”
Crist also hopes that winter sports such as basketball can provide a template for competitive sports in the age of a pandemic.
“I met with our new boys basketball coach [Julius Gallishaw] the other day,” Crist said. “I’m pulling like crazy for him to be successful and for other winter sports to go off smooth so spring sports can begin on schedule.”
Crist has found more inspiration and guidance from members of the new Commonwealth Football Coaches Association and from area football coaches such as Tony Palmer [Graham] and Luke Owens from Wise County Central.
“We’ve all been sharing ideas, plans and protocols,” Crist said. “The coordination among coaches has been one good thing to come out of this [COVID-19] situation.”
After working three days a week this summer, Crist said the Bearcats will soon settle into a regular schedule for strength training and workouts in unison with the VHS basketball and baseball teams.
“Getting the chance to finally throw the football recently was fun for our players and coaches,” Crist said. “For a school our size, kids need to be involved in multiple sports. We do a good job of sharing athletes.”
The Bearcats will return only three seniors in football from a 1-9 season, but Crist said his players have shown the will to prepare.
“When we first came back from the quarantine, I could tell that several of our kids had worked out on their own and I was really proud of that,” Crist said. “Just getting together again as a group was a big first step because we all missed each other.”
Crist said he’s aware of the whirlwind of emotions his athletes have experienced this summer, and that’s why he putting an emphasis on the nurturing aspect of coaching.
“Sports offer great education for life,” Crist said. “It’s important to listen, to explain and to show kids that we are here to help as we all look to roll on.”
Crist has also been trying to prepare himself for a fall without his favorite game.
“From my experience growing up, I know that football coaches are typically away from the house from August until November,” Crist said. “Now, I will be able to spend more time with my family. And that’s a blessing.”
