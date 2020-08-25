PREP FOOTBALL: VHS coach Michael Crist was brought up in the game

As of Monday, a total of 34 states still plan to plan to play high school football at some point this fall. The season is already underway in Tennessee, and six other states.

“I’m pulling for them all,” Crist said. “I really hope Tennessee gets things going with as few bumps as possible. That will give Virginia schools a chance to watch and learn, and their example will give us a better shot at playing this spring.”

Crist also hopes that winter sports such as basketball can provide a template for competitive sports in the age of a pandemic.

“I met with our new boys basketball coach [Julius Gallishaw] the other day,” Crist said. “I’m pulling like crazy for him to be successful and for other winter sports to go off smooth so spring sports can begin on schedule.”

Crist has found more inspiration and guidance from members of the new Commonwealth Football Coaches Association and from area football coaches such as Tony Palmer [Graham] and Luke Owens from Wise County Central.

“We’ve all been sharing ideas, plans and protocols,” Crist said. “The coordination among coaches has been one good thing to come out of this [COVID-19] situation.”