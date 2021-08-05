PREP FOOTBALL: Veteran Indian; Experienced Sherer using knowledge to help young teammates learn roles

“We don’t, usually it is 11 and 11 and no one goes both ways, but this year we have a couple both ways,” said Sherer, whose hopes his versatility will attract attention from college coaches. “I like that for recruiting and stuff like that, but it is tiring.”

In addition to lining up at “SAM” linebacker with Cannon Mullins, Sherer will also share duties as slot receiver with Dakari Dixon and George Evans.

“I hope to catch a lot of balls,” he said, with a smile. “That is my plan.”

Who will be throwing the football remains to be seen after the graduation of two-time Region 6A player of the year Zane Whitson. The candidates include junior Jake Carson, Abingdon transfer and junior Noah Blankenship and sophomore Will Hurd.

“In practice we are looking for somebody to bite down on the bit and take the lead, somebody that is going to pull out of the pack and be the guy,” Christian said. “We haven’t had that yet, but we are still looking for one of those guys to really accelerate themselves and take the lead on that and be the guy.

“Each one of them has something different there.”

Sherer said early on the competition appeared to be with Carson and Blankenship.