PREP FOOTBALL: Veteran Indian; Experienced Sherer using knowledge to help young teammates learn roles

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – A sign below the scoreboard at J.Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport simply reads “806”. That defines the total wins for a program first created in 1921.
That is currently tied for 18th most in the nation in what is the 101st season of Dobyns-Bennett football.
No wonder Hayden Sherer grew up as a fan of the college-type scene that envelopes Kingsport on Friday nights in the fall.
“The atmosphere here is unbelievable,” said Sherer, one of a very few returning starters for the Indians. “With all the fans and running out through the band. I will always remember that.”
While Sherer has played starting roles over the last two seasons for the Indians, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior will be expected to do more than just play slot receiver and linebacker in the year ahead.
“It is nice, you grow up playing behind people and not being the leader,” said Sherer, during Dobyns-Bennett fall sports media day last Friday. “It is nice to be the leader.”
That has changed this season, with Sherer already busy helping inexperienced teammates.
“I feel like I can handle it well,” he said. “I have just got to be patient and wise in how I talk to kids and help them grow and develop.”
There aren’t many Indians that Dobyns-Bennett third-year head coach Joey Christian would rather have serving in that role.
“He will be only three-time starter we have got on the team this year,” Sherer said. “He is a great football player, he is a better kid. He is going to do everything that you ask him. He is going to do it the best of his ability. He always is the leader there.”
Those kind words certainly brings smile to Sherer.
“It does for sure,” he said. “Coach Christian has taught me a lot and he is a great head coach.”
Dobyns-Bennett finished with a 10-3 record last season – including a pair of COVID wins – advancing to the Class 6A state quarterfinals, dropping a hard fought 35-28 decision to state runner-up and powerhouse Maryville.
Nearly all of those starters are gone. Sherer said the key for the Indians is developing the same culture moving forward.
“It is definitely different, the chemistry is not the same,” he said. “We have new players so all that changes, but we will grow as a team and we will work together and we will do it for sure.”
With such a large roster for the third largest school in Tennessee in terms of enrollment, there is value in numbers, with few Indians playing on both sides of the football. That could change some this year, and Sherer is ready do whatever is needed.
“We don’t, usually it is 11 and 11 and no one goes both ways, but this year we have a couple both ways,” said Sherer, whose hopes his versatility will attract attention from college coaches. “I like that for recruiting and stuff like that, but it is tiring.”
In addition to lining up at “SAM” linebacker with Cannon Mullins, Sherer will also share duties as slot receiver with Dakari Dixon and George Evans.
“I hope to catch a lot of balls,” he said, with a smile. “That is my plan.”
Who will be throwing the football remains to be seen after the graduation of two-time Region 6A player of the year Zane Whitson. The candidates include junior Jake Carson, Abingdon transfer and junior Noah Blankenship and sophomore Will Hurd.
“In practice we are looking for somebody to bite down on the bit and take the lead, somebody that is going to pull out of the pack and be the guy,” Christian said. “We haven’t had that yet, but we are still looking for one of those guys to really accelerate themselves and take the lead on that and be the guy.
“Each one of them has something different there.”
Sherer said early on the competition appeared to be with Carson and Blankenship.
“It is back to back, they are fighting hard and they both have a lot of potential so we will see after this scrimmage today who is coming in ready to play,” said Sherer, whose Indians scrimmaged Knox Central last Friday, will meet Anderson County tonight and are slated to scrimmage Lord Botetourt at Emory & Henry College next week.
“We are playing good teams,” Sherer said. “That is the good thing about these scrimmages, they are not 6A, but we get the opportunity to play some better 5A, 4A teams and that will show us how we are doing.”
Six-A is the highest classification in Tennessee, something the Indians have grown used to as one of the largest schools in the Volunteer State.
“Six-A is tough competition,” said Sherer, who expects Jonavan Gillespie, Hayden Russell, Nigel Vidale and Branson Carswell to be players to watch this season for the Indians. “You have got big schools with good athletes and it is always hard to play with those kind of people.”
Dobyns-Bennett returned to the gridiron this season in full preparation for the season ahead, unlike last fall when the Indians had to deal with COVID-19 issues. They actually picked up two COVID wins, a regular season victory against Daniel Boone and a second round playoff no-contest over McMinn County.
“Last year getting ready for the season was difficult with COVID so this year has been a breeze,” he said. “At least the last week, we have all worked hard, but is has been hot this last week, but we have been able to overcome it.”
Sherer expects all those hours to begin paying dividends when the first footballs are kicked off beginning on August 20 at Tennessee High. While skeptics aren’t expecting much from Dobyns-Bennett due to so many personnel losses, Sherer is still thinking big in his final season with the Indians.
“There is [doubters], but I expect to win the conference and win all the games and hopefully we can go to state,” he said.
