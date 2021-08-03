PREP FOOTBALL: Veteran Honaker coach Hubbard plans to retire after 2021 season

The resident dean of high school football head coaches in far Southwest Virginia is about to begin his farewell tour.
Doug Hubbard confirmed on Tuesday night that the upcoming season would be his 39th and final leading the Honaker Tigers.
“I just felt like it was the right time to do it,” Hubbard said. “I’m not a young man anymore. Things could always change, but I don’t foresee them changing.”
Hubbard, 61, has compiled a 232-144-1 record at the small Russell County school and the highlights of his tenure have been VHSL state runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2012.
That 2000 squad was led by Heath Miller, who later won the John Mackey Award as college football’s top tight end at the University of Virginia and played in three Super Bowls for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hubbard went through practice as he has thousands of times before on Tuesday morning as Honaker puts in work in advance of its regular-season opener on Aug. 27 at Lebanon.
“I think most of the kids knew it was coming,” Hubbard said. “We really haven’t talked about it or mentioned it much. The only reason I did it this way was I wanted the school to have ample time to find my replacement and not have their backs against the wall to find somebody. They’ve been pretty good to me here and it’s the least I could do.”
Hubbard was a star lineman at Honaker, graduating from the school in 1978 and continuing his gridiron career at Lees-McRae College and East Tennessee State University.
After returning to his alma mater and serving a one-year apprenticeship as an assistant coach, he took over for John Whited as Honaker’s head coach just six years after playing his final game for the Tigers.
He compiled a 2-7-1 record during his rookie season on the sidelines and four of the schools the Tigers played in 1983 – Haysi, R.B. Worthy of Saltville, Rich Valley and Big Creek, West Virginia – no longer exist as consolidation led to their demise.
Heck, high school football games could still end in ties back then as a 14-14 deadlock with the Saltville Shakers is the reason for the extra dash on his win-loss record.
“A lot of things have changed through the years,” Hubbard said.
One thing that hasn’t changed for Hubbard is his love for the community he grew up in. He has coached the sons of the fathers he once mentored.
“To come back where you are from and coach, it’s truly been a blessing,” Hubbard said. “It’s like a dream come true. It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years. It seems like no time.”
To put the 39 seasons Hubbard has spent leading the Tigers in perspective: The next active longest-tenured head football coach continuously at one school in far Southwest Virginia is Travis Turner, the boss of the Union Bears since the school opened in 2011.
Hubbard is part of a group of football lifers across around the Commonwealth, alongside men like Floyd County’s Winfred Beale and Hampton’s Mike Smith. It’s a shrinking fraternity.
“I think this is something that is getting rarer every year – somebody sticking with it that long,” said Honaker athletic director Trevor Coleman. “He has lived Honaker football for nearly four decades and has been the face of the program for that time. The things he’s done for the program behind the scenes, the money he’s raised and the time he puts in. Just his overall dedication to Honaker football is amazing.”
