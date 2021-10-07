PREP FOOTBALL: Versatile Carter does it all as Falcons bash Marion

“We did a lot of good things in all areas,” Amburgey said.

The familiar standout for Marion came from quarterback Reid Osborne. Facing heavy pressure, the 5-11 sophomore completed 10 of 20 passes for 100 yards.

“Osborne is a shining spot on our offense,” Marion coach Tim Smith said. “He has good instincts and makes good reads. We’re excited about his progress.”

In addition to the size and speed of Abingdon, Smith said Marion was forced to go without 12 players who were unable to play for various reasons and had just 3-4 seniors on the field.

“A lot of those guys were starters, but we don’t make excuses. A lot of coaches around the area are having to deal with the same issues right now,” Smith said. “Abingdon is just really good and I have great respect for their program. We’re trying to get to their level.”

With senior linebacker Jackson Lane and big senior lineman Charlie Sturgill setting the pace, AHS held Marion to negative yard rushing. Meanwhile, the Falcons rushed for 247 yards and distributed the ball among several receivers.

“It’s a great atmosphere in this program,” Carter said. “We lost some talented seniors last year who were always hyping us up, so I knew that I had to step up.”