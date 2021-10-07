PREP FOOTBALL: Versatile Carter does it all as Falcons bash Marion

ABINGDON, Va. – Every football team needs an athlete like Haynes Carter.
The 6-foot-1 senior stars for the Abingdon Falcons as a slot receiver, outside linebacker, special teams demon and hype man.
Carter was a big reason why AHS rolled to a 50-6 win Thursday over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes at Falcon Stadium.
“I just try to fly around, have fun and help the team anyway I can,” Carter said.
The fun run for Carter on Thursday included a touchdown reception, four tackles on special teams and multiple pass breakups.
With three games in 11 days, the versatility of Carter comes in handy for AHS. On Tuesday, the Falcons will travel to Mountain 7 District rival Gate City in a makeup game.
“This is a unique situation, but I always tell our players to embrace the process,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “And they are excited to get back on the field Tuesday.”
Another star of the AHS homecoming party was running back Malique Hounshell. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound senior rushed for 121 yards and two scores on nine carries, including a 43-yard TD bolt up the middle where Hounshell bounced off four tacklers.
Throw in three TD passes from Cole Lambert, and the Falcons had a 35-6 halftime lead.
“We did a lot of good things in all areas,” Amburgey said.
The familiar standout for Marion came from quarterback Reid Osborne. Facing heavy pressure, the 5-11 sophomore completed 10 of 20 passes for 100 yards.
“Osborne is a shining spot on our offense,” Marion coach Tim Smith said. “He has good instincts and makes good reads. We’re excited about his progress.”
In addition to the size and speed of Abingdon, Smith said Marion was forced to go without 12 players who were unable to play for various reasons and had just 3-4 seniors on the field.
“A lot of those guys were starters, but we don’t make excuses. A lot of coaches around the area are having to deal with the same issues right now,” Smith said. “Abingdon is just really good and I have great respect for their program. We’re trying to get to their level.”
With senior linebacker Jackson Lane and big senior lineman Charlie Sturgill setting the pace, AHS held Marion to negative yard rushing. Meanwhile, the Falcons rushed for 247 yards and distributed the ball among several receivers.
“It’s a great atmosphere in this program,” Carter said. “We lost some talented seniors last year who were always hyping us up, so I knew that I had to step up.”
Carted embraced the move from the secondary to linebacker this season. Carter’s older brother, River, and father, Todd, were both standout defensive backs
“I had never played linebacker before, but I was happy with the move,” Carter said. “I have a lot of great players surrounding me, and we’re all working together for the same goal.”
Marion 0 6 0 0-6
Abingdon 14 21 15 0-50
Scoring Summary
AHS – Hounshell 43 run (Reid kick)
AHS – McClanahan 13 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
AHS – McClanahan 18 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
AHS – Carter 14 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
AHS – Honaker 25 run (Reid kick)
M – Langston 16 pass from Osborne (pass failed)
AHS – Hounshell 6 run (Reid kick)
AHS – Ferguson 8 run (Lane run)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 7, AHS 14; Rushes-Yards: M 18(-12), AHS 22-247; Passing Yards: M 128, AHS 99; Comp.-Att.-Int: M 11-24-1, AHS 8-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 1-0, AHS 1-0lPenalties-Yards: M 2-10, AHS 6-75; Punts-Average: M 4-24, AHS 1-29