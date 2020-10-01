PREP FOOTBALL: Vanquishing Volunteer is the goal tonight for Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mike Mays is focusing more attention on the “little things” moving forward, having watched turnovers and inopportune penalties lead to a 28-24 loss last week to Greeneville.
“We talked about doing the little things, do them right and trying to do everything perfect, even coming down to the lockers being cleaned the right way and things like that,” Mays said. “I think if you take care of the little things, things will fall in place. That is my fault, we haven’t stressed those little things.”
While part of that reason could be blamed on the lack of preparation time due to all the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mays was pleased with how the Vikings matched the physicality of the Greene Devils, who needed a touchdown and a late interception in the final minutes to escape Bristol with the win.
“I liked the way we hung in there and battled until the very end, it just didn’t work out our way at the end, but a couple of plays here and there, we win that game,” Mays said. “If we get them on 4th and short at the end of the game, we win.
“It was a good game for us. By no means am I happy. We would certainly have liked to win that game, we felt like we deserved to win that game, but at least we got to play and we got to play a good team like that.”
Up next for Tennessee High (3-2), which is currently tied for 10th in the most recent Associated Press 5A prep poll, is Volunteer (2-3), which fell behind early in dropping a 42-7 decision to the Vikings last season.
The Vikings have won nine straight in the series, last falling to the Falcons in the opening round of the playoffs in 2007.
“I think we jumped on them early last year, had a couple of turnovers, scored real quick and their kids kind of shut it down a little bit,” Mays said. “I think it just happened so fast last year. I think it was eight plays and we had 35 points, but that won’t be the case this year. They are going to try to hold onto the football. It will be a workout for us.”
Volunteer started the season slow, falling twice after having been quarantined for parts of August. The turnaround came at Sullivan East, with running back Cam Johnson running for 235 yards and three touchdowns. That was followed by a win over Cherokee before falling 28-12 last week to Sullivan South.
“[Johnson] did really good against Sullivan South running the football. He ran it good against Cherokee. He ran all over East,” Mays said. “Coming out of that quarantine, they have progressively gotten better on both sides of the football.”
Volunteer is led at quarterback by Garrison Barrett, whose favorite target is 6-foot-5 Caleb Scott, while Braden Allen is a lineman to watch. Defensively, the Falcons, who are under first-year head coach Jesse McMillian, are led by linebacker Jared Counts and defensive back Riley Littleton.
“I think they have got a good running attack, a good offensive line, the quarterback is a returning starter, he is a big kid with a good arm,” Mays said. “Defensively, they are real active. They are a three-man front most of the time, but coming up from all over the place, much improved. We won’t get anything from what we got against them last year.”
Tennessee High will have its usual prescription of success, getting the ball to its array of playmakers, led by Jaden Keller, Isaiah Smith and emerging running back Levon Montgomery. Sophomore Trey Trivett will replace the injured Carson Mullins on the offensive line.
“[Jaden] has got to get the ball in his hands more. Isaiah has got to get the ball in his hands more. Levon has got to run it more,” said Mays, who is also looking for better play on covering kick returns. “The carries can only go around so many times so whoever gets it needs to make some plays when they do have it, but it all starts up front. If we can’t get it done up front it doesn’t matter how good you are in the back.”
Mays has been largely pleased with the crowds that have converged on the Stone Castle this season, with numbers limited by social distancing protocols related to the coronavirus.
“I feel like it has gone pretty good,” he said. “I feel like we have had pretty much capacity of what we could have.”
Tennessee High, which will play three of its next four games on the road, played four of its first five games at home, which was fine with Mays.
“We are home, on the road, home, on the road, on the road. We will take it,” Mays said. “On a schedule with nine games and you get five of them at home, that is a pretty good deal, it could be a lot worse.”
