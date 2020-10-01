PREP FOOTBALL: Vanquishing Volunteer is the goal tonight for Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mike Mays is focusing more attention on the “little things” moving forward, having watched turnovers and inopportune penalties lead to a 28-24 loss last week to Greeneville.

“We talked about doing the little things, do them right and trying to do everything perfect, even coming down to the lockers being cleaned the right way and things like that,” Mays said. “I think if you take care of the little things, things will fall in place. That is my fault, we haven’t stressed those little things.”

While part of that reason could be blamed on the lack of preparation time due to all the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mays was pleased with how the Vikings matched the physicality of the Greene Devils, who needed a touchdown and a late interception in the final minutes to escape Bristol with the win.

“I liked the way we hung in there and battled until the very end, it just didn’t work out our way at the end, but a couple of plays here and there, we win that game,” Mays said. “If we get them on 4th and short at the end of the game, we win.

“It was a good game for us. By no means am I happy. We would certainly have liked to win that game, we felt like we deserved to win that game, but at least we got to play and we got to play a good team like that.”