BRISTOL, Tenn. — The V-T football rivalry is back.

Sort of.

It has been four years since Virginia High and Tennessee High met on the gridiron, but that will change somewhat on Friday night when the Vikings host the Bearcats in a preseason scrimmage at the Stone Castle.

“They have been talking about it,” said Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson, whose Bearcats’ first preseason scrimmage will be against the Vikings. “I think the kids seem very excited to have an opportunity to go over and play. I think it is going to be a lot of fun, I think it is exciting for the kids. I think it is exciting for the communities. We are just going to have to see how things go.”

Kickoff is slated for around 8 p.m., following a Back-to-School Bash being held from Friday from 4-8 p.m. Admission is free.

“It is a big community deal coming in so we are trying to take advantage of that,” Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt said. “The community support around here is amazing. We thought we could at least give them a scrimmage.”

Virginia High and Tennessee High have met 110 times on the gridiron since 1911, but haven’t play since 2019. Holt would like to see the rivalry return, much like the Vikings are playing Sullivan East this season for the first time since 2010.

“I would love for it too. I think it is good for both sides,” Holt said. “It is a good thing for the community, just like the East game and picking that back up. These kids have cousins over there, they have got friends over there, they have got people they go to church over there so that is what we need to get back to is those rivalries.”

Patterson was still the coach at Holston when the decision was made to end the rivalry, at least on a temporary basis, partly due to the large difference in enrollment between the two schools in comments attributed in the past to Virginia High athletic director Brad Harper. The matchup had lost some of its luster, with the Bearcats winning just once in 22 meetings from 1998-2019.

“I have heard a lot from [Josh’s] side and now from me being at Virginia High the past few years, kind of hearing things from the Virginia side of things,” Patterson said. “It is definitely a possibility that we could bring it back in the future. I think this is a step in the right direction for us to see how we are matching up with teams.

“Just like Mr. Harper has stated in the past, we just want to make sure that we are operating on what is in the best interests of our kids. For it to really be a rivalry it needs to be competitive and it had kind of lost that at the point where they decided to stop having the V-T game. We hope that is something we are able to bring back. We don’t really know, but this is a step in the right direction.”

While a preseason scrimmage is far from an official game, Holt, who once coached Patterson at Holston, is excited to bring a little taste of V-T back to Bristol.

“We are trying to make it as V-T like as we can. That is a big deal for both communities,” said Holt, whose Vikings scrimmaged Morristown East and Cherokee last week, and will open its regular season next Friday by hosting Greeneville at the Stone Castle. “I am really, really good friends with Derrick over there. We coached together at Holston and we have known each other a long time. We just felt like this might be a great chance to kind of get together and scrimmage a little bit.”

Meanwhile, it will be the first scrimmage for Virginia High, which opens its season on Aug. 25 against Patrick Henry. Patterson, who took over the Bearcats in the fall of 2021, is anxious to see how his squad responds to its first taste of competition with an experienced collection of offensive linemen and some skill players with potential.

There will be one former Bearcat, receiver and defensive back Donnie Thomas, who now plays for the Vikings.

Could this scrimmage eventually lead to the renewal of the V-T game in the future? That remains to be seen.

“We hear both sides of it, we really do. There are definitely some people in the community who miss it and want it to come back. Then there are people who kind of see and understand why we have not played this game in the past couple of years,” Patterson said. “You see both sides of it. Again, with me being a coach, I think rivalries are fun, it is exciting, it definitely has a very, very rich tradition looking back it.

“It is hopefully something we are able to bring back in the future, but right now we just don’t know.”