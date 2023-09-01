GATE CITY, Va. – Eli McMurray weighs just 145 pounds, but the senior receiver for the Gate City Blue Devils has a plan for success on the football field.

“I rely on running smart pass routes. And I know how to get away from defenders so I don’t have to worry getting hit,” McMurray said.

The 5-foot-10 McMurray has been a high-scoring smash in basketball, where he has started at point guard since his freshman year.

Over the past two seasons in football, McMurray has emerged as one of the favorite targets of GC quarterback Luke Bledsoe.

“Basketball is probably my favorite sport, and my experience there absolutely carries over to football in areas like footwork, quickness and fitness. Both sports tie together,” McMurray said.

After scoring four touchdowns last season, McMurray began his senior season in style last week. He hooked up with Bledsoe on a pair of scoring passes as GC rolled to a 34-7 win over Richlands.

Bledsoe completed 9-14 passes for 78 yards and ran for 44 more yards.

“Having a senior quarterback like Luke means a lot,” McMurray said. “Luke has chemistry and trust with all our receivers and he throws a great deep ball. His passes are almost perfect every time.”

How deep in the bond between McMurray and Bledsoe?

“We grew up together and played different sports together,” Bledsoe said. “Eli is faster than lightning and he knows how to get open.”

McMurray opted to skip football as a sophomore. He decided to return last year upon the urging of friends on the team.

“There is a different atmosphere on the team now,” said McMurray, who also competes for the GC baseball team. “Everything is based around family, so it’s like playing with my brothers. That’s fun.”

In addition to the support of the loyal fans at Legion Field, part of the fun in Gate City football is a version of midnight madness. For the past two years, the GC players have taken the field at 12 a.m. on the first official day of practice for Virginia High School League teams.

“We went until 3 a.m. this year,” McMurray said. “That was past my bedtime, but we were all going on adrenaline. We had fireworks and there were more fans than I expected. We were pretty hype. I’d like to have midnight workouts for the whole first week of practice.”

Like many athletes across far Southwest Virginia, McMurray divided his time between multiple sports this past summer.

The routine included basketball and football camps, along with several 7-on-7 sessions for the GC quarterbacks and receivers.

“I worked out about every day doing something,” McMurray said. “We have two great programs here with football and basketball, and it’s a great opportunity for me. Playing for Coach [Jeremy] Houseright is fun. When it comes to game time, there is no messing around for us. It’s go time.”

McMurray said he’s a distant relative of former GC basketball scoring machine Jesse McMurray.

The immediate focus for Eli McMurray is football. The Blue Devils are coming off a landmark 8-4 season that extended into the second round of the Region 2D playoffs.

“The turnaround came after our (62-12) loss at Radford,” McMurray said. “We started to trust each other more after that and play with confidence. We returned a lot of the same guys this season, and I want to be more of a leader.”