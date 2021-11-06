PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Valley rallies to defeat Hurley, 36-28

HURLEY, Va. – Twin Valley might be sharing the Black Diamond District championship, but the Panthers deserve all the respect.
Another chapter in Southwest Virginia’s feel-good high school football success story of 2021 was authored on Saturday afternoon as undermanned, but undeterred Twin Valley rallied for a landmark 36-28 triumph over the Hurley Rebels at The Cliff.
The Panthers (7-3) established a single-season program record for victories and locked up the sixth seed in next week’s VHSL Region 1D playoffs.
Twin Valley also assured the top spot in the BDD standings wound up in a three-way tie between the Panthers, Honaker and Grundy as the trio of teams all finished with a 2-1 mark in league play and each got dibs on first place and the title trophy that goes with it.
It’s the first district football crown of any kind for the school that opened in 2001 after being born from the consolidation of Garden and Whitewood.
To achieve all that, the Panthers had to erase a 28-8 deficit with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter on Saturday against their Buchanan County rivals. Making all of those feats even more remarkable is that the Panthers had just 16 players in uniform.
“It’s a very unbelievable feeling,” said Twin Valley coach Jeremy Ward. “I’ve been a part of some good teams over the years as a player and a coach, but this team is just special.”
There almost wasn’t a team at all.
Only 10 players were present at the first official practice on Aug. 2 and there were murmurs that Twin Valley wouldn’t be able to field a squad due to a lack of participation.
“We were wondering if we were going to play or not, but then a few more came out the next day and then a few more after that,” Ward said. “I’m just so proud of these kids and it’s an amazing thing for them to accomplish.”
Keep in mind that this group of Twin Valley ironmen had posted an upset win over Honaker on Wednesday, prevailing 50-36 some 72 hours before they were to be back on the field at Hurley.
“We were pretty tired and our bodies were sore,” said Twin Valley junior Matthew Lester. “But we stuck it out today.”
A letdown seemed imminent for the Panthers as Hurley controlled the first two quarters with the trio of Caden Mullins, Kevin Looney and Payton Hurley making plays. Mullins had a touchdown run and threw two TD passes to Looney in helping Hurley build a 20-point halftime lead.
What did Ward say at intermission?
“At halftime, we didn’t focus on ‘Hey, we’re getting beat,’ we focused on just improving on what we’d been doing wrong – not coming up on the linebacker position, not holding our blocks, tip-toeing through the hole,” Ward said. “Just focused on that and got back to what we do.”
It also never hurts getting the ball to senior Jeigkob Cooper, who deserves every player of the week honor that is handed out in this neck of the woods.
After scoring seven touchdowns in Wednesday’s win over Honaker, he finished with 245 yards on 30 carries and four scores on Saturday. Eleven touchdowns in one week? That’s correct.
“He’s definitely our go-to guy, but he would be the first to tell you this was a team effort,” Ward said. “He’s had an amazing season so far.”
After Cooper and Garrett Horton produced touchdowns on Twin Valley’s first two offensive possessions of the second half, Cooper took it to the house again from 23 yards out with 2:24 remaining to bring Twin Valley within 28-26.
That set the stage for perhaps the game’s most important play as the bullish Lester took the handoff and powered his way into the end zone for the game-tying two-point conversion. The Panthers sent Cooper in motion on the play and the eyes of the defense followed.
“He called the play and I knew I had to get it or the game was potentially over,” said Lester, who finished with 72 rushing yards and was successful on three two-point conversion runs.
Instead, all the momentum swung in Twin Valley’s favor and after Hurley (2-7, 0-3) punted it away on the ensuing possession, Cooper fittingly sealed the deal.
He raced 55 yards to the end zone with 1:40 remaining for the tiebreaking TD.
“We thought we had what it took,” Cooper said. “The play was Rambo 23 Iso. I just found a hole and hit it.”
Hurley got past midfield on its final drive, but a clutch sack on third down by Isaac Cooper was followed by an incomplete pass by Mullins and the celebrating began for Twin Valley.
“We were hoping to get a district win,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “We threw a few things in that they hadn’t seen on film and we did our job in the first half. The second half they made some adjustments and what they did was better than what we did. It just snowballed on us.”
Count Justus among those impressed with what Twin Valley has done.
“Congratulations to Jeremy and his staff,” Justus said. “Jeremy coaches his kids up to the best of their abilities and probably a little more. They give him the full 100 percent. Cooper played well, No. 40 [Lester] played well and the line whipped us in the second half. The first half we did well and the second half we couldn’t stop a nosebleed.”
As Twin Valley’s players gathered at one end of the field near the end zone following the contest, assistant coach Wendell Horton took off on a sprint and did a head-first slide in a muddy spot on the field and a few players followed suit.
“I feel like I’m on top of the world right now,” Jeighkob Cooper said. “I’m so proud of this team, the coaches and the fans.”
Now, Twin Valley will try to make even more history by posting the program’s first playoff win. A first-round game at Patrick Henry is most likely, but the official pairings had not been finalized by the VHSL as of Saturday evening.
“We’ll get to work on Monday and get ready for the new season,” Ward said.
This has been a season that has unfolded for Twin Valley like few people thought possible three months ago.
“Nothing can beat this feeling right now,” Lester said.
Twin Valley 0 8 6 22—36
Hurley 8 20 0 0—28
Scoring Summary
H – C. Mullins 2 run (A. Duty run)
TV – J. Cooper 18 run (Lester run)
H – Looney 10 pass from C. Mullins (run failed)
H – Hurley 2 run (pass failed)
H – Looney 33 pass from C. Mullins (Looney run)
TV – J. Cooper 20 run (run failed)
TV – Horton 8 run (run failed)
TV – J. Cooper 23 run (Lester run)
TV – J. Cooper 55 run (Lester run)
Team Stats
First Downs: TV 15, H 13; Rushes-Yards: TV 46-365, H 38-111; Passing Yards: TV 27, H 105; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TV 2-9-1, H 5-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: TV 4-1, H 4-1; Penalties-Yards: TV 3-35, H 4-25; Punts-Average: TV 0-0, H 2-34.
