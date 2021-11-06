PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Valley rallies to defeat Hurley, 36-28

He raced 55 yards to the end zone with 1:40 remaining for the tiebreaking TD.

“We thought we had what it took,” Cooper said. “The play was Rambo 23 Iso. I just found a hole and hit it.”

Hurley got past midfield on its final drive, but a clutch sack on third down by Isaac Cooper was followed by an incomplete pass by Mullins and the celebrating began for Twin Valley.

“We were hoping to get a district win,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “We threw a few things in that they hadn’t seen on film and we did our job in the first half. The second half they made some adjustments and what they did was better than what we did. It just snowballed on us.”

Count Justus among those impressed with what Twin Valley has done.

“Congratulations to Jeremy and his staff,” Justus said. “Jeremy coaches his kids up to the best of their abilities and probably a little more. They give him the full 100 percent. Cooper played well, No. 40 [Lester] played well and the line whipped us in the second half. The first half we did well and the second half we couldn’t stop a nosebleed.”