PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs takes 34-12 Cumberland win over Burton

Colten Kilgore had another pick for the Titans and that set up a 12-yard TD strike from Dingus to to Elliott. Big fullback Carter Sloan burst in for the two-point conversion for a 22-0 advantage with 6:55 remaining in the first half as the Raiders were stunned.

“Ball security was important for us. I felt if we could get some turnovers from them, we would have a really good chance,” Warner said. “We got those today and we capitalized on them. That was the kicker – we capitalized, we didn’t come up empty.”

The turnovers created a very deep hole for the Raiders to dig out of.

“If it could have went wrong, it went wrong for us in the first half, no doubt,” said J.I. Burton acting head coach Paul Rowe, who was filling in for Jacob Caudill, who had to miss the contest due to COVID-19 protocols. “All this quarantine stuff was just too much for us to overcome, Twin Springs has a good football team.”

Any thoughts J.I. Burton had of gaining some momentum in the second half ended in 15 seconds. That was the time it took McCoy to take the second-half kickoff for the Titans and take it 72 yards to the house. Dingus again threw to Elliott for the conversion as Twin Springs scored the first 30 points of the game.