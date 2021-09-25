PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs takes 34-12 Cumberland win over Burton

NICKELSVILLE, Va. – To say that 34-12 Cumberland District football win over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Saturday was sweet for Twin Springs would be the understatement of all understatements.
Twin Springs beat the Raiders on the gridiron for the first time since 1988 (there was a win by forfeit in 1991) and also ended Burton’s string of 16 consecutive victories against league opponents.
“This is huge, it really is,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “You never want to put too much on one game, but they have been the big dogs in the Cumberland for so many years.
“It’s nothing to do with me, it’s these kids and our community. This community is special, they back our kids. This community will take as much pride in this win as our football team.”
After Burton fumbled away its first possession, Twin Springs needed just three plays to capitalize as sophomore quarterback Abel Dingus threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Mason Elliott. The
two connected again for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.
That’s where the score remained at the end of the first quarter, but two more J.I. Burton miscues led to Twin Springs scores.
Ryan Horne picked off a pass for the Titans and it took one play for Dingus to find Eli McCoy with a 35-yard TD pass.
Colten Kilgore had another pick for the Titans and that set up a 12-yard TD strike from Dingus to to Elliott. Big fullback Carter Sloan burst in for the two-point conversion for a 22-0 advantage with 6:55 remaining in the first half as the Raiders were stunned.
“Ball security was important for us. I felt if we could get some turnovers from them, we would have a really good chance,” Warner said. “We got those today and we capitalized on them. That was the kicker – we capitalized, we didn’t come up empty.”
The turnovers created a very deep hole for the Raiders to dig out of.
“If it could have went wrong, it went wrong for us in the first half, no doubt,” said J.I. Burton acting head coach Paul Rowe, who was filling in for Jacob Caudill, who had to miss the contest due to COVID-19 protocols. “All this quarantine stuff was just too much for us to overcome, Twin Springs has a good football team.”
Any thoughts J.I. Burton had of gaining some momentum in the second half ended in 15 seconds. That was the time it took McCoy to take the second-half kickoff for the Titans and take it 72 yards to the house. Dingus again threw to Elliott for the conversion as Twin Springs scored the first 30 points of the game.
“That took it out of us right off the bat,” Rowe said. “I think we were heading in the right direction, but you have to be ready and on top of things. I’m proud of the kids, they fought until the end.”
The Raiders put a couple of scores on the board, but it was too little, too late. Brayden Dutton scored on a six-yard rush and Trey Keys added a three-yard TD run.
Dingus had a huge afternoon, going 9-for-12 passing for 170 yards with three touchdowns through the air. He added the final TD for Twin Springs on a five-yard run and Horne added the conversion. Elliott had eight receptions for 135 yards.
“Dingus is a sophomore, he’s been hurt, he was a game-time decision,” Warner said. “He told us he was healthy. We’re all for the safety of him and his future. He told us he was 100 percent, and we trust him. He’s a great kid and he’s going to be a great leader for our team.”
J.I. Burton is 0-4 for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, the Titans (3-1, 1-0) have four district games remaining.
J.I. Burton 0 0 12 0—12
Twin Springs 8 14 8 8—34
Scoring Summary
TS—Elliott 17 pass from Dingus (Elliott pass from Dingus)
TS—McCoy 25 pass from Dingus (pass failed)
TS—Elliott 12 pass from Dingus (Sloan run)
TS—McCoy 72 kickoff return (Elliott pass from Dingus)
JIB—Dutton 6 run (pass failed)
JIB—Keys 3 run (pass failed)
TS—Dingus 5 run (Horne run)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 12, TS 12; Rushes-Yards: JIB 42-167, TS 32-40; Passing Yards: JIB 22, TS 179; Comp-Att-Int: JIB 8-12-2, TS 9-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 2-2, TS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: JIB 7-55, TS 6-45; Punts-Average: JIB 3-26.3, TS 2-30.