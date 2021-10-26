PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs one step closer to Cumberland title

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – By taking care of business on Tuesday night, the Twin Springs Titans set the stage for a titanic showdown on Friday.

Eli McCoy scored all three times he carried the ball in the first half to highlight a 34-0 victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils, putting Twin Springs within one win of its first Cumberland District title since 1995.

Friday night’s clash between the Titans (6-1, 3-0) and Thomas Walker (5-3, 3-0) in Ewing will basically determine the league champ.

While Twin Springs tries to end a 26-year championship drought, the Thomas Walker Pioneers are going for their first district crown since 2011 and have two district games remaining.

Regardless, Friday night’s contest is a must-see event.

“We’re the most focused we’ve ever been,” McCoy said. “We want it bad and are grateful for the chance to get it.”

McCoy reached the end zone on runs of 42, 10 and 57 yards on Tuesday, the last of those jaunts coming on a fake punt with 13 seconds left before halftime that essentially sealed the deal for the Titans.

Three carries, 109 yards, three TDs. Not a bad night’s work.