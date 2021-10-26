PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs one step closer to Cumberland title

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – By taking care of business on Tuesday night, the Twin Springs Titans set the stage for a titanic showdown on Friday.
Eli McCoy scored all three times he carried the ball in the first half to highlight a 34-0 victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils, putting Twin Springs within one win of its first Cumberland District title since 1995.
Friday night’s clash between the Titans (6-1, 3-0) and Thomas Walker (5-3, 3-0) in Ewing will basically determine the league champ.
While Twin Springs tries to end a 26-year championship drought, the Thomas Walker Pioneers are going for their first district crown since 2011 and have two district games remaining.
Regardless, Friday night’s contest is a must-see event.
“We’re the most focused we’ve ever been,” McCoy said. “We want it bad and are grateful for the chance to get it.”
McCoy reached the end zone on runs of 42, 10 and 57 yards on Tuesday, the last of those jaunts coming on a fake punt with 13 seconds left before halftime that essentially sealed the deal for the Titans.
Three carries, 109 yards, three TDs. Not a bad night’s work.
“I’ll go to bat for him any time, because he is one of the best players in the area,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “He makes things happen in space, no matter what the playcall. He makes us look good with a lot of playcalls.”
Ryan Horne churned up 158 yards on the ground with a touchdown and surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season as he and McCoy were the difference-makers.
“I say it every time,” McCoy said. “I could do nothing without my line and my blockers.”
The guys up front who helped pave the way included Kye Hale, Dakota Barrientos, Andrew Salyer, James Craig and Levi Quillen.
“Those kids work their butts off every single day,” Warner said.
Twin Springs went 1-9 in 2018, but the Titans have progressively gotten better under the watch of the energetic Warner.
“This is the same team that I’ve played for the last two years and now they’re grown up,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “It’s their turn.”
Castlewood was led by relentless running back Landen Taylor, who had 63 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards.
A couple of special-team breakdowns and mental mistakes hurt the Blue Devils in the first half. Castlewood had just 14 players in uniform.
“We’ve got a young team and sometimes we can’t get out of own way,” Lark said. “But we play hard and don’t quit. We’re just young and trying to learn.”
After experiencing some of its own growing pains in previous seasons, Twin Springs will take aim at a title later this week.
“I promise you my kids will be ready to play,” Warner said
Twin Springs 14 12 8 0—34
Castlewood 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
TS – Ford 19 pass from Dingus (pass failed)
TS – McCoy 42 run (Elliott pass from Dingus)
TS – McCoy 10 run (run failed)
TS – McCoy 57 run (run failed)
TS – Horne 38 run (Horne run)
Team Stats
First Downs: TS 11, Castlewood 4; Rushes-Yards: TS 36-292, C 37-84; Passing Yards: TS 30, C 19; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TS 3-8-0, C 3-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: TS 3-1, C 5-3; Penalties-Yards: TS 5-45, C 3-25; Punts-Average: TS 4-43, C 4-14.3.