PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs coach Keith Warner right where he belongs as he leads turnaround for the Titans

As if being a rookie head coach weren’t a difficult enough task, Keith Warner’s first season on the job as the gridiron boss at Twin Springs High School featured a rocky start that would have tested the will of even the most grizzled veteran leader.
The Titans lost their first seven games of the 2018 season by such scores as 44-0, 51-0 and 50-0 as a tough schedule and a roster numbering less than 20 did not equal a recipe for instantaneous success.
“ Discouraged isn’t the word I would use,” Warner said. “But there were times when I was second-guessing myself and wondering.”
Am I doing the right things?
Am I cut out for this?
Am I really a football coach?
Do I need to stick with basketball?
He confesses now that those were among the doubts that crept into his thoughts on some of those sleepless and stressful nights in his debut season.
However, Warner is a glass half-full type of thinker and realized things weren’t hopeless as he took inspiration from the teenagers he taught,
That 5-foot-9, 155-pound inside linebacker fighting through blocks of opponents twice his size.
The 145-pound defensive end pursuing a ball-carrier with reckless abandon in a game that had already been decided by halftime.
Nervous ninth-graders learning on the job while being lined up across from bigger, better, battle-tested juniors and seniors.
The final record for the Titans might have ended up 1-9, but much was gained by the first-year head coach over those few months.
“When those kids kept fighting and you see a team of 15 guys out there never quitting, that’s pretty special,” Warner said. “I knew they weren’t going to quit or give up, so I didn’t need to feel sorry for myself. I knew it was going to get better.”
However, not even the most optimistic prognosticator could have predicted a turnaround like the one the Titans have orchestrated in Warner’s fourth season on the job.
Twin Springs carries a 9-1 record into Saturday’s 1 p.m. first-round Region 1D playoff game against the Eastside Spartans (5-4) as the team from Nickelsville tries to keep a milestone season going.
It’ll be the first playoff game the Titans have hosted since 2004.
They won the Cumberland District championship for the first time since 1995.
Twin Springs triumphed over J.I. Burton for the first time since 1988.
From 1-9 to 9-1 is especially gratifying for seniors Eli McCoy, Mason Elliott, Kye Hale, Kyler Ford and Dakota Barrientos, whose introduction to varsity football came during that one-win season.
“ Something Coach Warner has preached since he got here is doing the little things,” Elliott said. “I really never knew what that meant until this year. Everybody has to do their job whether it’s keeping your locker clean to knowing and executing your assignments on the field.”
By taking care of the little things, Twin Springs has done some big things.
“ I don’t think Twin Springs has ever seen an atmosphere like there’s going to be on Saturday,” McCoy said. “It’s something special.”
***
The last time Nickelsville was the site of a VHSL playoff football game was Nov. 20, 2004, and the kid wearing No. 24 for the Twin Springs Titans was seemingly everywhere on that Saturday afternoon.
He caught a 21-yard touchdown pass, ripped off a 14-yard TD run, blocked two kicks and picked off a pass in a 42-22 thumping of the Twin Valley Panthers as a capacity crowd cheered on the versatile virtuoso.
That kid happened to be Keith Warner.
“ I had never seen a crowd like that at one of our home games,” Warner said. “The hillside was full and people were standing all around the field.”
Warner played in front of plenty of packed gymnasiums as he gained more notoriety as the fiery and hustling point guard for the Twin Springs basketball squad. The 2005 Titans finished as VHSL Group A state runner-up on the hardwood as Warner dished pinpoint passes to fellow starters Mark Dockery, Tyler Webb, Charles Lindholm and Derek Smith.
He was also a baseball standout (he happens to be the cousin of Abingdon High School graduate and current St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Thomas Francisco), but there was no doubt which sport would have been at the top of Warner’s list if you had asked the kid to rank them.
“ My love was always football,” he said.
He had actually planned to attend the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to play football, but when basketball coaches started showing interest he went that route – first at Ferrum College, then at Alice Lloyd College.
That was followed by a foray into the coaching profession.
“In my mind,” Warner said. “I was going to be a head basketball coach.”
After a stint helping out at Twin Springs following his graduation from college, Warner spent six years at Gate City coaching football, basketball and baseball as an assistant. He was on the bench as Scott Vermillion’s right-hand man in 2018 when Gate City won the VHSL Class 2 state hoops championship with Mac McClung leading the way.
Then came Warner’s first crack at being a head coach.
After Chad Hood stepped down as the football coach at Twin Springs, Warner was hired at his alma mater.
“ Growing up I didn’t have the best life, but this community took me in,” Warner said. “Everybody was like a mom and dad to me and made sure I was provided with a lot of things. There was that sense I needed to come home and give back to the community that had given so much to me.”
It’s been a happy homecoming.
“ This community has been there for this program and these kids ever since I took the job,” Warner said. “When we were 1-9 our home stands were almost full every Friday night. They back our kids.”
***
Warner and his assistant coaches have made football fun again at Twin Springs.
“When I got here I told everybody that this coaching staff didn’t take the job for us,” Warner said. “This was about the kids and I wanted to build a relationship with them first and foremost. We truly care about these kids way before football comes into the mindset.”
The roster has grown in number along with the victories and this season has been one to remember.
There was a 10-day stoppage due to COVID-19 protocols prior to the season-opener against Northwood and after just one walkthrough practice, the Titans used some fourth-quarter heroics by Elliott in a 14-6 win.
The Titans were down 24-6 at Unaka in September before rallying for a 28-26 triumph.
“That was probably the turning point,” Warner said. “It gave us confidence that we could play with anybody.”
They snapped J.I. Burton’s 16-game winning streak against league opponents with a resounding win two weeks later.
Twin Springs had to win two games in one week to claim the Cumberland District championship and did so with road wins over Castlewood and Thomas Walker.
“There has been some pressure on these kids, but they’ve responded,” Warner said. “It shows their maturity and growth.”
Mason Elliott has been a playmaker.
Ryan Horne has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
Sophomore Abel Dingus has improved at quarterback.
Kye Hale has been a hard hitter on defense.
Eli McCoy has made big play after big play.
The memorable performances can go on and on.
Warner, 33, has enjoyed watching it all unfold and there are no doubts that he’s right where he belongs.
He’s doing the right things.
He’s cut out for this.
He knows how to coach this game.
“ Keith is one of the top coaches in Southwest Virginia no matter the level,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes, whose team will clash with the Titans on Saturday. “He has turned that program around and his kids bought in playing a hard-nosed, gritty Southwest Virginia brand of football. I can’t say enough good things about him.”