PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs coach Keith Warner right where he belongs as he leads turnaround for the Titans

Then came Warner’s first crack at being a head coach.

After Chad Hood stepped down as the football coach at Twin Springs, Warner was hired at his alma mater.

“ Growing up I didn’t have the best life, but this community took me in,” Warner said. “Everybody was like a mom and dad to me and made sure I was provided with a lot of things. There was that sense I needed to come home and give back to the community that had given so much to me.”

It’s been a happy homecoming.

“ This community has been there for this program and these kids ever since I took the job,” Warner said. “When we were 1-9 our home stands were almost full every Friday night. They back our kids.”

***

Warner and his assistant coaches have made football fun again at Twin Springs.

“When I got here I told everybody that this coaching staff didn’t take the job for us,” Warner said. “This was about the kids and I wanted to build a relationship with them first and foremost. We truly care about these kids way before football comes into the mindset.”

The roster has grown in number along with the victories and this season has been one to remember.