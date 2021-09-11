PREP FOOTBALL: Turner-Bradshaw leads Graham past Richlands

Turner-Bradshaw, who said he was timed at 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at a recent University of Virginia camp, did his damage despite facing the double coverage.

“I’m used to that now. I just try to do my thing,” Turner-Bradshaw said.

Graham coach Tony Palmer is accustomed to magic from his speedster.

“Xayvion is a senior leader of the team and he’s making the plays he’s supposed to make, but a lot of kids did good things for us tonight,” Palmer said.

Blevins, who didn’t take any snaps at quarterback last season, emerged with 164 yards rushing and two scores on 13 carries.

Blevins accepted a more prominent role since quarterback Brayden Meadows suffered an ankle injury last week.

“In the last three years [against Graham], the quarterback has hurt us bad running the ball,” Richlands coach Jeff Tarter said. “I thought we had things set up tonight to where we could make some plays on the quarterback, but we’ve got some work to do.”

Most of the second half was played with a running clock as Graham churned out yards behind speedy Tydrez Clemons and a big offensive line. The G-Men finished with 301 yards rushing.