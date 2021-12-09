PREP FOOTBALL: Transfer of Clements to Graham has made G-Men even more potent

“It’s been a step-by-step process in every practice and game,” Clements said.

The first step involved summer conditioning and lifting with his new teammates at Graham.

Bradshaw headed the reception committee.

“Coach [Tony Palmer] came to me and said that we were about to get a new running back,” Bradshaw said. “Mount View is just down the road and I have a lot of friends from the school, so I had heard of Ty’Drez.”

How does Bradshaw rate Clements as an athlete?

“Ty’Drez has great acceleration and quickness,” Bradshaw said. “I have a relative who played with Ty’Drez at a younger age, and Ty’Drez always stepped up in those games. That gave me an idea what kind of player Ty’Drez could be, and I’m glad that he came up here with us.”

Naturally, Palmer has also been pleased with the production of his latest backfield sensation.

“Ty’Drez has a lot of shake and he has pretty good vision. And he’s just a sophomore, so he’s only to get better. Ty’Drez will be special,” Palmer said.