PREP FOOTBALL: Transfer of Clements to Graham has made G-Men even more potent

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham High School sophomore running back Ty’Drez Clements was not sure what to except last summer when he made the 33-mile move down US-52 from Mount View High School in Welch, West Virginia, to Graham in Bluefield, Virginia.
Then Clements had his first encounter with 6-foot-7, 330-pound Graham senior lineman Brody Meadows.
“That got my attention. Seeing Brody and those other big linemen gave me confidence and motivation,” Clements said.
On Saturday, the 5-8, 140-pound Clements will be on center stage when the Graham G-Men (13-0) face the King William Cavaliers (12-1) for the Class 2 state football title. Game time is noon at Salem Stadium.
Most of the hype for Graham has been focused on the University of Virginia bound Meadows and blue-chip prospect Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw. But Clements has gradually emerged as a force.
“The players, coaches and fans here took me in as one of their own, and I really appreciated that,” Clements said.
The first breakout performance for Clements came in a week four matchup against Class 1 state finalist Galax. Operating against a rugged defense, Clements rushed for 129 yards in a 28-0 victory.
Clements has since accounted for over 1,200 yards rushing and 17 scores. That run includes a 173-yard and two touchdown performance in last week’s 42-28 win over long-standing Class 2 heavyweight Appomattox.
“It’s been a step-by-step process in every practice and game,” Clements said.
The first step involved summer conditioning and lifting with his new teammates at Graham.
Bradshaw headed the reception committee.
“Coach [Tony Palmer] came to me and said that we were about to get a new running back,” Bradshaw said. “Mount View is just down the road and I have a lot of friends from the school, so I had heard of Ty’Drez.”
How does Bradshaw rate Clements as an athlete?
“Ty’Drez has great acceleration and quickness,” Bradshaw said. “I have a relative who played with Ty’Drez at a younger age, and Ty’Drez always stepped up in those games. That gave me an idea what kind of player Ty’Drez could be, and I’m glad that he came up here with us.”
Naturally, Palmer has also been pleased with the production of his latest backfield sensation.
“Ty’Drez has a lot of shake and he has pretty good vision. And he’s just a sophomore, so he’s only to get better. Ty’Drez will be special,” Palmer said.
Clements has studied and learned from Bradshaw since those initial workouts in the summer heat.
“Yes, Xayvion and I have worked close together. And he’s helped me to keep working,” Clements said.
Bradshaw has scored 33 touchdowns this season in various ways. He also serves a shutdown defensive back and punter.
“Xayvion is fun to watch,” Clements said. “He draws a lot of attention every time he gets the ball, and that gives me a breather.”
King William features the combo of Wake Forest recruit Demond Claiborne (2,676 yards rushing, 48 touchdowns) at running back and quarterback Jayveon Robinson. The 5-11, 190-pound Claiborne was recently selected as the Region 2A offensive player of the year.
Don’t look for Clements to be intimidated. He has found a comfort zone at his new school the old-fashioned way.
“[Graham] has a great program, so there was some pressure coming in,” Clements said. “A lot of people look at my size and might not expect much, but I play hard.”
Through 13 games, Clements has found success by attacking the line of scrimmage with a quick first step and then following his large cast of linemen while fooling defenders with precise cuts.
What does Clements expect for his next challenge on Saturday?
“All my teammates have worked hard for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m just going to stick to the script and keep pushing.”
