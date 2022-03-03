PREP FOOTBALL: Todd Tiller takes over as Honaker's head coach, departing Ridgeview after two seasons

Todd Tiller is returning to his Black Diamond District roots.

Tiller was officially named as the new head football coach at Honaker High School on Thursday night during the Russell County School Board meeting as the 46-year-old will be the man to replace Doug Hubbard at the helm of the Tigers.

Tiller spent the previous two seasons as the head coach at Ridgeview.

“I always thought Honaker was a premier job in Southwest Virginia,” Tiller said. “I had told close coaching friends that it was a dream job and if I ever got the opportunity I would take it. Honaker checks the boxes on things you want as a head coach.”

He previously had a three-year run as the head coach at Fort Chiswell from 2015-17 and had stints as an assistant coach at Ridgeview (2018-2019), Fort Chiswell (2014), Castlewood (2005-08; 2010-12), C.D. Hylton (2009) and Grundy (2013).

Tiller was a lineman at now-defunct Haysi High School and battled against Hubbard’s Honaker Tigers as a player and coach.

He is the first head coach hired by Honaker since Hubbard took over for John Bartee in 1983.

Hubbard held that position until this fall as he won more than 200 games with two state runner-up finishes during 39 seasons calling the shots.

“I remember being a young coach at Castlewood and picking Coach Hubbard’s brain about offensive line play and he took the time and answered any questions I had. He was the original O-line guru,” Tiller said. “Doug Hubbard is, and will always be, Honaker football. There is no way to replace a legend. You just have to carry the culture and tradition that was started and do things the right way and impact the kids’ lives positively.”

Tiller certainly fared well at Ridgeview as the Wolfpack went 12-5 in his two seasons.

He doesn’t leave the cupboard bare for his successor as Ridgeview will return several starters from the 2021 Region 2D runner-up squad that went 9-4.

“I definitely know I am making the best decision for me and my family based on the respect and professionalism I have been shown throughout the process,” Tiller said.

Honaker went 5-6 in 2021, the sixth straight sub-.500 season for the Tigers.

Tiller is certainly familiar with the landscape as he prepares for the new gig.

The guy who played in the Black Diamond District as a lineman at Haysi will now be a head coach in the league.

The Honaker Tigers have good facilities, good support and a foundation of success laid by Hubbard.

“Goals for this team will be competing for a district title hosting a home playoff game and making it to the regional championship game,” Tiller said. “I plan on telling the players when I meet with them for the first time how excited I am to come and be a part of the school and community and that we are going to have fun and work hard and push ourselves to be the best we can be.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.