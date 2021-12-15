PREP FOOTBALL: Tim Smith steps down after three season as Marion's head coach

Tim Smith was a standout football player at Marion High School, was an assistant coach with the Scarlet Hurricanes for a decade and spent the past three seasons leading the program as the head coach.
Smith will not be on the sidelines on Friday nights at his alma mater in 2022, however, as he recently resigned as the gridiron boss at the Smyth County school.
“ To spend time with my family is the only reason I stepped down,” Smith said. “I have no plans for football in the future other than to possibly help out on a volunteer basis.”
Smith was a linebacker and running back at Marion and graduated from the school in 2001.
He later played at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
After 10 years as an assistant – the final five as defensive coordinator – he took over as head coach in 2019 after Joey Carroll’s departure.
Smith was 5-23 in his three seasons at the helm and the ‘Canes advanced to the Region 2D playoffs during his initial season calling the shots.
This past season, Marion went 1-9 with a 36-14 victory over Northwood in the third week of the season being the team’s lone win.
“ Clearly we would have liked to win more games, but that had no bearing on my decision,” Smith said. “The toughest part of stepping down was telling the guys. We are poised to have a considerable amount of success during the next two seasons and telling them I wasn’t going to be a part of it was difficult.”
Marion principal Mike Davidson admitted to being surprised by the move.
“ We are very pleased with the job that Coach Smith did,” Davidson said. “He probably led our football program through the toughest time in our history due to the demands of COVID. I am disappointed that Coach Smith had to give so much focus to mitigation strategies, but he did it well, considered the health of our athletes first, and worked very hard to develop quality young men. I appreciate his efforts to develop our athletes in regards to the whole person with emphasis on character and integrity.”
Smith has a 7-year-old daughter, Lily Kate, and plans to spend more time with her.
It will be odd for him to not be preparing for a season-opener when August rolls around.
“ The camaraderie with the players and other coaches will be missed for sure,” Smith said.
Marion, Northwood, Honaker and Rye Cove are the football programs in far Southwest Virginia that currently have head-coaching vacancies.