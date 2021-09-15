PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday Prep Predictions

These teams have a lot more in common than their 0-2 records. “Rye Cove is in the same boat we are in,” said Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “Quarantines, missing games, kids missing here and there with COVID-related issues, and lower numbers make it hard to get any type of continuity. They are well-coached and fight the entire game, which is what I expect from Coach [Cheyenne] Osborne’s teams each year. We always seem to have good old fashioned Cumberland District games when we play and I expect the same this season.” … TW has been outscored 66-14 in losses to Cumberland Gap and Twin Valley. “So far, it has been embarrassing the way we have played,” Johnson said. “We haven’t played near to our potential. Injuries, quarantine, [lack of] practice; this might be worse than the spring season. We have to be more mentally tough to work through these things, because I don’t see any of it going away.” … Xander Spears, Dylan McCurry, Riley McCurry, Isaac Lester and Elijah Harber have played well on defense and have been bright spots for the Pioneers. … Rye Cove has been outscored 65-14 in losses to Northwood and Bland County. The Eagles have lost nine straight with their last win coming on Oct. 25, 2019. … Thomas Walker will play at Castlewood on Monday in a make-up game. … One of these teams will leave the field in Ewing this evening with some much-needed positive mojo.