PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday Prep Predictions

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Southwest Virginia
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Cumberland District
Rye Cove at Thomas Walker
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 20, Rye Cove 14 (March 6, 2021 in Clinchport, Va.)
These teams have a lot more in common than their 0-2 records. “Rye Cove is in the same boat we are in,” said Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “Quarantines, missing games, kids missing here and there with COVID-related issues, and lower numbers make it hard to get any type of continuity. They are well-coached and fight the entire game, which is what I expect from Coach [Cheyenne] Osborne’s teams each year. We always seem to have good old fashioned Cumberland District games when we play and I expect the same this season.” … TW has been outscored 66-14 in losses to Cumberland Gap and Twin Valley. “So far, it has been embarrassing the way we have played,” Johnson said. “We haven’t played near to our potential. Injuries, quarantine, [lack of] practice; this might be worse than the spring season. We have to be more mentally tough to work through these things, because I don’t see any of it going away.” … Xander Spears, Dylan McCurry, Riley McCurry, Isaac Lester and Elijah Harber have played well on defense and have been bright spots for the Pioneers. … Rye Cove has been outscored 65-14 in losses to Northwood and Bland County. The Eagles have lost nine straight with their last win coming on Oct. 25, 2019. … Thomas Walker will play at Castlewood on Monday in a make-up game. … One of these teams will leave the field in Ewing this evening with some much-needed positive mojo.
Prediction: Thomas Walker 22, Rye Cove 8
Non-District
Union at Graham
Last meeting: Union 30, Graham 24 (April 10, 2021)
The final play of the spring matchup has been replayed and rehashed countless times. Following the blocks of tight end Keyandre Davis and running back Zavier Lomax, Johnny Satterfield set off a wild celebration among Union fans with a 59-yard TD run. Plenty of familiar faces on both teams have returned for the rematch. … Union opened this season by outscoring Lee High and J.I. Burton by a combined margin of 106-28. Lomax has supplied 244 yards rushing and four scores, while seven other players have scored at least one touchdown. The Bears have allowed just 124 yards rushing. … Graham was impressive in several areas last week en route to a 35-0 win at Richlands. First-year quarterback Zack Blevins generated 240 total yards, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw supplied over 200 yards, and massive offensive lineman Brody Meadows dominated as coach Tony Palmer used him in several ways. … Once again, a big play will decide this one.
Prediction: Graham 21, Union 14